Global ANSI Pumps Market Overview

Global ANSI pumps market is projected to grow from $ 3.3 billion in 2018 to $ 4.4 billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of over 5% during 2019-2024, owing to huge demand from oil & gas and chemical applications. Moreover, growing demand for energy efficient pumps, evolution of Industry 4.0, and rising demand from industries such as food processing and general manufacturing are expected to aid the market during forecast period. Government bodies and pump regulatory bodies are announcing rules to regulate the global ANSI pumps industry, according to which ANSI pump manufacturers are required to manufacture their products as per the industry standards, which in turn would have a positive impact on global ANSI pumps market in coming years.

Global ANSI Pumps Market Segment Insights

In terms of group size, global ANSI pumps market is categorized into Group 1, Group 2 and Group 3. Of these, the Group 1 category dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its leading market position in coming years as well.

Global ANSI Pumps Market Regional Insights

Regionally, North America plays a vital role in generating revenues for global ANSI pumps market.United States is the largest country in North America ANSI pumps market, owing to its huge process industry and increasing investments in water and oil & gas infrastructure.



Moreover, Middle East & Africa ANSI pumps market is likely to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. Oil & gas is the major industry in Saudi Arabia and contributing around 50% to the country's GDP.

Global ANSI Pumps Market Competitive Landscape

To increase customer base, major vendors in the market for ANSI pumps are aiming at introducing technologically advanced solutions and systems.This helps vendors to differentiate themselves from counterparts and sustain competition.



Moreover, strategic partnerships & collaborations and investments in R&D activities are some of the other major strategies adopted by major market players to enhance their existing product portfolio and expand their market footprints. Some of the leading players in global ANSI pumps market are ITT Gould Pumps Inc., KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Sulzer Ltd, Flowserve Corporation, Ebara Corporation, SPX FLOW, Pentair plc., Xylem Inc., WILO SE and Ruhrpumpen Group.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast global ANSI pumps market size

• To forecast global ANSI pumps market based on group size, end-user, and regional distribution

• To identify drivers and challenges for global ANSI pumps market

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global ANSI pumps market

• To conduct the pricing analysis for global ANSI pumps market

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global ANSI pumps market

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of ANSI pump providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include ANSI pump providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major ANSI pump providers across the globe.

The analyst calculated global ANSI pumps market size using a top down approach and bottoms up approach, where data for various application across various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• ANSI pump manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to ANSI pumps

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such ANSI pump manufacturers, distributors and dealers, customers and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years, thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, global ANSI pumps market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Group Size:

o Group 1 (1.5 × 1-6 to 3.0 × 1.5-8)

o Group 2 (3 × 2-8 to 6 × 4-13)

o Group 3 (6 × 4-16 to 10 × 8-17)

• Market, by End User Industry:

o Oil & Gas and Chemical Applications

o Food Processing

o Pulp & Paper

o General Manufacturing

o Others

• Market, by Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of South America

o Asia Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Singapore

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global ANSI pumps market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



