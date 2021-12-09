Global Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Platforms Markets, 2020-2021 & 2025: Demand for Disruptive Technologies and Intense Competition Create Future Growth Potential

Dec 09, 2021, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Platforms Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study highlights the market trends, drivers, challenges, and restraints for AI/ML platforms software vendors. The specific AI/ML software categories are mainly recognition, comprehension, and prediction.
The report presents market sizing based on the year 2020 and revenue forecasts for 2021-2025. It also explores growth opportunities in the AI/ML platforms market and identifies potential business models.
Companies across all industry verticals recognize the importance of customer satisfaction (hence, retention) and demand generation (be it new sales, upsells, or cross-sells) for business growth.
Feeding data into AI/ML platforms, then making sense of such data, and creating models that explain or predict customer satisfaction or demand is at the core of AI/ML platforms. Insights from AI/ML platforms not only explain what happened (as in looking at the rear-view mirror) but can also predict future outcomes based on different scenarios and suggest or even trigger actions autonomously.
Additionally, combinations of AI/ML platforms with applications like chatbots, cybersecurity, or automation can control or reduce costs of scaling operations. These tools usually have shorter returns on investment and their business cases are easier to defend. But the real power of AI/ML platforms resides in the potential to generate additional or new revenue streams.
From being something reserved for large corporations with vast financial resources, AI/ML is starting to become accessible to even small businesses without a dedicated team of data scientists. Insights-driven organizations are rapidly getting ahead of the competition. In the medium term, AI/ML adoption is forecast to be essential for business survival.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Platforms Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- AI/ML Market Overview
- AI/ML Market Scope of Analysis
- Key Growth Metrics for AI/ML Market
- Growth Drivers for AI/ML Market
- Growth Restraints for AI/ML Market
- Forecast Assumptions - AI/ML Market
- Revenue Forecast - AI/ML Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - AI/ML Market
- Where is the AI/ML Platforms Market Going?
- Top 5 Predictions in the AI/ML Platforms Market
- Why AI/ML Platforms are Key
- AI/ML Platforms Market Segmentation
- AI/ML Platforms - Recognition
- AI/ML Platforms - Comprehension
- AI/ML Platforms - Prediction
- Company Profiles - Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Company Profiles - Cloudera
- Company Profiles - Google
- Company Profiles - IBM
- Company Profiles - Microsoft
3. The Way Forward
- The Way Forward - Critical Growth Factors
- Starting on the AI/ML Platform Journey
- Beginning the Journey
- Measuring Success
- Companies to Watch - Alteryx
- Companies to Watch - Databricks
- Companies to Watch - DataRobot
- Companies to Watch - RStudio
4. Growth Opportunity
- Growth Opportunity 1: AI/ML for Customer Experience and Contact Centers
- Growth Opportunity 2: AI/ML for Human Resources, Sales, and Marketing
- Growth Opportunity 3: AI/ML for Manufacturing
- Growth Opportunity 4: AI/ML for Smart Cities
Companies Mentioned
- Alteryx
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Cloudera
- Databricks
- DataRobot
- IBM
- Microsoft
- RStudio
