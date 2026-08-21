Global Artist Hajime Sorayama Establishes Sorayama Hajime Estate Co., Ltd. and Announces New Management Structure

Best known for his iconic Sexy Robot series and the original design of Sony's "aibo,"

Sorayama enters a new chapter of global creative activity

TOKYO, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Establishment of Sorayama Hajime Estate Co., Ltd.

Hajime Sorayama has officially ended his management agreement with Nanzuka Gallery and has established Sorayama Hajime Estate Co., Ltd.

Effective immediately, Sorayama Hajime Estate Co., Ltd. will serve as the exclusive point of contact for all matters relating to Hajime Sorayama, including licensing, brand collaborations, artwork management, exhibitions, media inquiries, and all other business affairs.

Official Instagram Account

At present, neither Hajime Sorayama nor Sorayama Hajime Estate Co., Ltd. has access to or holds administrative control over the Instagram account that had previously been used as his official account (@hajimesorayamaofficial).

Accordingly, information published through that account may not represent communications from Mr. Sorayama or Sorayama Hajime Estate Co., Ltd.

We are currently taking the necessary steps to regain administrative access to the account.

To avoid confusion, we kindly ask collectors, fans, business partners, members of the media, and all interested parties to refer only to the official website for accurate information regarding Hajime Sorayama and his activities.

Official Website: www.sorayamahajime.com

Intellectual Property and Artwork Deliveries

Following the end of the management agreement, we are currently organizing the transfer of the intellectual property and managed assets belonging to Hajime Sorayama.

At this time, there remain certain matters relating to the transfer of trademarks, artworks, and other managed assets that have not yet been completed. We will continue to work with all relevant parties to reach an appropriate resolution.

During this transitional period, delivery of certain artworks previously purchased by collectors may take longer than originally anticipated.

We sincerely apologize for any concern or inconvenience this may cause.

If you have any questions regarding an existing order or the delivery status of an artwork, please contact us using the information below. We are committed to responding promptly and in good faith.

Autographed Trading Cards Sold by "KAKAWOW"

Currently, within the product "2026 KAKAWOW Phantom Hajime Sorayama Trading Cards," there are certain cards that are advertised to bear Sorayama's hand-signed autographs. We have confirmed that these autographs were not signed by Sorayama himself.

Hajime Sorayama is consulting with the relevant authorities regarding suspected forgery and unauthorized use of his personal signature.

Hajime Sorayama and our company consider it our highest priority to protect his fans and customers from any further confusion and harm. We kindly ask all fans, business partners, and other concerned parties to exercise caution regarding this matter.

Notice to Collectors, Partners, and the Media

As we continue through this transitional period, we are aware that some inquiries are still being directed at former points of contact or based on outdated information.

For all inquiries regarding Hajime Sorayama, including artwork licensing, brand collaborations, exhibitions, media requests, and other business matters, please contact Sorayama Hajime Estate Co., Ltd.

Our mission is to protect and manage Hajime Sorayama's artistic legacy and intellectual property while continuing to develop new projects with partners around the world.

We sincerely appreciate your understanding, patience, and continued support during this transition.

Statement from Hajime Sorayama

To my fans, collectors, business partners, and everyone who has supported me throughout the years, I would like to express my sincere apologies for any concern or inconvenience caused during this transition.

I am deeply grateful to everyone who has supported my artistic journey. Going forward, Sorayama Hajime Estate Co., Ltd. will serve as the official source of accurate information regarding my work and activities.

I remain fully dedicated to creating new work every day. Throughout my career, I have always pursued the challenge of creating what no one has ever seen before—work that is unlike anything anyone else has created. This philosophy continues to guide my practice, and I look forward to sharing new works with audiences around the world.

I will continue to approach every new creation with sincerity and dedication, striving to inspire curiosity and excitement through my art. I am currently working on many exciting projects that I'm sure will surprise everyone, so please stay tuned.

Thank you for your continued trust and support.

Hajime Sorayama

About Sorayama Hajime Estate Co., Ltd.

Sorayama Hajime Estate Co., Ltd. was established to manage and protect the artworks, intellectual property, licensing activities, and brand collaborations of internationally acclaimed artist Hajime Sorayama.

The company serves as the exclusive representative for Mr. Sorayama's business affairs and is committed to protecting his artistic legacy while fostering new collaborations and projects worldwide.

SOURCE Sorayama Hajime Estate Co., Ltd.