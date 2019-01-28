Global Automated Optical Inspection System Market 2018-2024: Newer Applications for AOI Systems Apart From PCB Inspection Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Automated Optical Inspection System Market by Type (2D AOI Systems, 3D AOI Systems), Technology (Inline AOI, Offline AOI), Industry (Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical Devices), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AOI system market was valued at USD 398.9 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1,641.0 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 24.3% during 2018-2024.



Latest technological trends such as wireless connectivity and integration with Industry 4.0 are contributing to the growth of the AOI system market. For instance, in February 2018, Mirtec (South Korea), a leading manufacturer of AOI systems, partnered with Cogiscan (Canada), a leading provider of track, trace, and control (TTC) solutions for the electronics manufacturing industry. The partnership will enable Mirtec to use Cogiscan Co-NECT software for integrating its entire line of AOI systems with Industry 4.0 solutions.



The growth of the market is driven by the growing demand for consumer electronics, an increasing need for high-quality electronic components, and the demand for higher productivity by electronics manufacturing services (EMS) companies. However, the high cost of AOI system and a false call rate of image-based AOI systems are restraining the market growth. The requirement for constantly upgrading hardware and software systems to handle large data volumes and availability of superior substitute technology for inspection are the major challenges faced by the AOI system market players.



This report provides a detailed analysis of the AOI system value chain. Research and development, manufacturing and assembly, distribution, end user, and after-sales services are the prominent stages in the AOI system value chain. The maximum value is added during the manufacturing and assembly phase. APAC is expected to account for the largest share of 51.5% of the AOI system market by 2018. The market in this region was valued at USD 204.9 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 858.2 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period. The electronics industry in APAC has become the world-class innovation-driven hub for production on the back of the low-cost skilled labor, business-friendly environment, low production cost, and growing demand for electronic products in the region. The growth in the electronics industry has enabled the AOI system market to grow at a significant pace in this region.



The AOI system market in North America was valued at USD 114.8 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 503.7 million by 2024, at the highest CAGR of 25.5% from 2018 to 2024. North America is likely to present tremendous growth opportunities for the AOI system market players in coming years. The recent surge in domestic manufacturing in the US, highly developed economies, and the presence of a population with high disposable income posing high demand for consumer electronics make North America an attractive market for AOI systems.



The AOI system market is dominated by various players according to their core competencies. The key players in the 2D AOI system market are Saki (Japan), Vi Technology (US), Machine Vision Products (US), Nordson (US) and Goepel (Germany). Whereas, the key players in the 3D AOI system market are Koh Young (South Korea), Test Research, Inc. (Taiwan), Omron (Japan), Viscom (Germany), and Mirtec (South Korea).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for AOI System Market Growth During 2018-2024

4.2 AOI System Market, By Type

4.3 AOI System Market, By Technology

4.4 AOI System Market, By Industry & Region

4.5 AOI System Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Consumer Electronics

5.2.1.2 Increasing Need for High-Quality Electronic Components

5.2.1.3 Demand for Higher Productivity By Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Companies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of AOI Systems

5.2.2.2 False Call Rate of Image-Based AOI Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Newer Applications for AOI Systems Apart From PCB Inspection

5.2.3.2 Emergence of Smart Technology

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Requirement for Constantly Upgrading Hardware and Software Systems to Handle Large Data Volumes

5.2.4.2 Availability of Superior Substitute Technology for Inspection



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.2 Regulations and Standards in Electronic Manufacturing

6.2.1 Restriction of Hazardous Substance (ROHS)

6.2.2 Waste of Electronic and Electrical Equipment (WEEE)

6.2.3 European Conformity (CE)

6.2.4 Electronic Components Industry Association (ECIA)



7 Elements of the AOI System

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Elements of AOI System

7.2.1 Camera System

7.2.1.1 Monochrome Cameras

7.2.1.2 Color Cameras

7.2.2 Lighting System

7.2.2.1 Fluorescent Lighting

7.2.2.2 Led Lighting

7.2.2.3 UV (Ultraviolet) Or IR (Infrared) Lighting

7.2.3 Computer Systems

7.2.4 Software

7.3 Defect Detection Process

7.3.1 Image Comparison

7.3.1.1 Cad Image

7.3.1.2 Golden Board Image

7.3.1.3 Classification Process of an Image

7.3.2 Algorithm-Based Detection

7.4 Types of PCBs Used for Defect Detection

7.4.1 Single-Sided PCB

7.4.1.1 Applications of Single-Sided PCBs

7.4.2 Double-Sided PCB

7.4.2.1 Applications of Double-Sided PCBs

7.4.3 Multilayer PCB

7.4.3.1 Applications of Multilayer PCBs

7.4.4 High-Density Interconnect (HDI) Board

7.4.4.1 Applications of HDI Boards

7.4.5 Flexible PCB

7.4.5.1 Applications of Flexible PCBs

7.4.6 Rigid-Flexible PCB

7.4.6.1 Applications of Rigid Flexible PCBs

7.4.7 Ic Substrate

7.4.7.1 Applications of Ic Substrates



8 Automated Optical System Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 2D AOI Systems

8.2.1 Advantages of 2D AOI Systems

8.2.2 Disadvantages of 2D AOI Systems

8.3 3D AOI Systems

8.3.1 Methodologies of 3D AOI Inspection

8.3.1.1 Laser Measurement

8.3.1.2 Multi-Frequency Moir Phase Shift Image Processing

8.3.2 Advantages of 3D AOI Systems

8.3.3 Disadvantages of 3D AOI Systems



9 Automated Optical Inspection System Market, By Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Inline AOI

9.2.1 Screen Printing

9.2.2 Pick and Place

9.2.3 Reflow Soldering

9.2.4 Wave/Selective Soldering

9.3 Offline AOI



10 Automated Optical Inspection System Market, By Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Consumer Electronics

10.2.1 Rising Demand for Smart Gadgets Driving the AOI System Market

10.3 Telecommunications

10.3.1 Emerging Wireless Communication Technologies Attributing the Growth of AOI System Market

10.4 Automotive

10.4.1 Automotive Electronics Fuelling the Demand for AOI Systems

10.5 Medical Devices

10.5.1 Increasing Automation in Healthcare Opening New Market Opportunities for AOI System

10.6 Aerospace & Defense

10.6.1 Need for High-Quality Electronic Components Makes AOI System A Necessity in Aerospace & Defense Industry

10.7 Industrial Electronics

10.7.1 Increasing Digitization of Industries to Help in AOI System Market Growth

10.8 Energy & Power

10.8.1 Modernization of Energy Infrastructure to Drive AOI System Demand



11 Geographic Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis for AOI System Manufacturers

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2017

12.4 Competitive Situations and Trends



13 Company Profiles



AOI Systems

Camtek

Cyberoptics

Daiichin Jitsugyo (DJK)

Dcb Automation

Goepel Electronic

KOH Young

Machine Vision Products

Marantz Electronics

Mirtec

Nordson

Omron

Orbotech

Parmi

Pemtron

Saki

Stratus Vision

Test Research, Inc. (TRI)

VI Technology

Viscom

