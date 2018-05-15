NEW YORK, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems



Inductive wireless charging is a type of charging method, which uses magnetic induction to charge the electric and electronic devices. The time taken for charging a device depends on the frequency band.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global automotive inductive wireless charging systems market's CAGR is expected to be close to 106%, however, the market's growth momentum will decelerate owing to a decrease in the year over year growth.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive inductive wireless charging systems market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



• Continental

• EVATRAN GROUP

• Momentum Dynamics

• Qualcomm Technologies

• WiTricity



• Increasing demand for HEVs and EVs

• High installation cost: 30% costlier than conductive charging

• On-road dynamic wireless charging systems

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



