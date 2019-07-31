Global Automotive Vision Systems Markets 2019-2034 with Interviews with Corning, Covestro, Ficosa, Flabeg, Gentex, Harman, NordGlass, Pilkington, SABIC, Saint-Gobain Sekurit and SL

DUBLIN, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Vision Systems - Technology, Trends and Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of automotive vision systems - glazing, mirrors and wipers - and assesses major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

  • For the top 14 markets it provides market size data and a 15-year forecast for:
    • the original equipment (OE) glazing market
    • the OE mirror market (interior auto-dimming and standard; exterior auto-dimming and standard; and new camera-based systems)
    • the OE wiper blade market
  • A review of the latest technological developments and market trends for:
    • Glazing including acoustic windshields/windscreens, bare-edge glass, enamels, glass processing, head-up displays, heated windshields/windscreens, hydrophilic and hydrophobic coatings, integrated antennae, laminated side glazing, large windshields/windscreens, car windows, modular glazing, panoramic roofs, polycarbonate, sealing systems, shade bands, solar control, solar roofs, switchable glazing, tempered, fog-free and frost-free solutions, recycling initiatives
    • Mirrors including integrated antennae, telescopic tow mirrors, blind spot monitoring, acoustic mirrors, self-cleaning, mirror-replacing rearview camera systems, rear view mirror and wing mirror updates
    • Wipers including flat blade tech, reversing twin motor systems, connection innovations, direct drive, wash and wipe
  • Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary
  • Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Corning, Covestro, Ficosa, Flabeg, Gentex, Harman, NordGlass, Pilkington, SABIC, Saint-Gobain Sekurit and SL Corporation (news and interviews only available in QUBE)
  • PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
  • Updated profiles of the major suppliers including their strategies and prospects

Key Topics Covered:

  • Introduction
  • Pester analysis
  • Companies
    • Glazing companies
      • American Glass Products
      • Asahi Glass Co Ltd
      • Central Glass
      • Fuyao Group
      • Guardian Industries Corporation
      • Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.
        • Infrastructure
        • Products
      • NordGlass
      • Pittsburgh Glass Works, LLC
      • Saint Gobain (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA)
        • Infrastructure
        • Merger and acquisition activity
        • Products
      • Vitro SAB de Cv
      • Xinyi Glass Holdings
      • Others
        • BSG Auto Glass
        • Corning
        • Covestro
        • DuPont
        • Eastman Chemical Co
        • Freeglass GmbH
        • Research Frontiers
        • SABIC
        • Sekisui
        • Shanxi Lihu Glass
        • Sisecam
    • Mirror companies
      • Ficosa International, S.A.
        • Customers and contracts
        • Merger and acquisition activity
        • Organisational structure
      • Flex
      • Gentex Corporation
        • Customers and contracts
        • Infrastructure
        • Organisational structure
        • R&D
      • Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.
      • Magna International Inc.
        • Customers
        • Products
      • Murakami Kaimeido
      • Samvardhana Motherson Group
      • SL Corporation
      • Tokai Rika
    • Wiper companies
      • Denso Corporation
      • Federal Mogul Corporation
        • Products
      • Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
      • Robert Bosch GmbH
        • Customers
        • Infrastructure
        • Products
      • Trico Products
      • Valeo SA
      • Others
  • Forecasts
    • Forecasts - glazing
      • Acoustic windshields
      • Glazing sets
      • Head-Up Displays (HUDs)
      • Infrared reflective glazing
      • Laminated sidelites
      • Large sunroofs
      • Polycarbonate glazing
      • Switchable glazing
    • Forecasts - mirrors
      • Exterior mirrors
      • Interior mirrors
    • Forecasts - wipers
      • OE wiper blades
  • Markets
    • Markets - glazing
      • Emerging markets
      • Market shares
        • China
        • Europe
        • Japan
        • North America
        • South America
    • Markets - mirrors
      • Auto-dimming rearview mirrors
      • Emerging markets
      • Market shares
        • Exterior rearview mirrors
          • Asia-Pacific
          • Europe
          • North America
        • Interior rearview mirrors
          • Europe
    • Markets - wipers
      • Emerging markets
      • Market shares
        • Asia-Pacific
          • Japan
        • Europe
        • North America
  • Technologies
    • Technologies - glazing
      • Acoustic windshields
      • Bare-edge glass
      • Enamels
      • Fog-free glazing
      • Frost-free glazing
      • Glass processing
      • Head-up display
      • Heated windshields
      • Hydrophilic and hydrophobic coatings
      • Integrated antenna
      • Laminated side glazing
      • Large windshields
        • Large windshield examples
        • Thinner A pillars
      • Modular glazing
      • Panoramic roofs
      • Polycarbonate glazing
      • Recycling initiatives
      • Sealing systems
      • Shade bands
      • Solar controlled glazing
      • Solar roofs
      • Switchable glazing
      • Tempered glazing
      • Thinner glazings
    • Technologies - mirrors
      • Innovations
        • Chrysler's Rear Cross Path and Blind Spot Monitoring systems
        • Drexel Univerity's solution to eliminating the blindspot
        • Ficosa's solutions
        • Ford's acoustic mirrors
        • Ford's cross traffic alert and blind spot mirror
        • Gentex's Full Display Mirror
        • Magna's solutions
        • Nissan's self-cleaning rearview camera
      • Technical trends
        • Rearview mirror integrated antennae trends
        • Telescopic trailer tow mirrors
      • Tomorrow's rearview mirrors
        • Back up cameras
          • Findings of Gentex commissioned research study
    • Technologies - wipers
      • Innovations
        • Bayonet connection from Federal Mogul
        • Bosch's Jet Wiper
        • Bosch's reversing twin-motor wiper system
        • Federal Mogul's X-1 flat blade
        • Federal Mogul's Articulated Contact Technology
        • Flat blades from Bosch
        • Lanxess' windscreen wipers with synthetic rubber
        • Novel idea to prevent wipers freezing to windshield
        • Tomorrow's car
        • Trico's Visionall blade
        • Valeo's AquaBlade
        • Valeo's direct drive wiper system
        • Valeo's motorisation concept
      • Wiper technology trends

