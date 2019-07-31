Global Automotive Vision Systems Markets 2019-2034 with Interviews with Corning, Covestro, Ficosa, Flabeg, Gentex, Harman, NordGlass, Pilkington, SABIC, Saint-Gobain Sekurit and SL

DUBLIN, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Vision Systems - Technology, Trends and Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of automotive vision systems - glazing, mirrors and wipers - and assesses major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

For the top 14 markets it provides market size data and a 15-year forecast for:

the original equipment (OE) glazing market



the OE mirror market (interior auto-dimming and standard; exterior auto-dimming and standard; and new camera-based systems)



the OE wiper blade market

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends for:

Glazing including acoustic windshields/windscreens, bare-edge glass, enamels, glass processing, head-up displays, heated windshields/windscreens, hydrophilic and hydrophobic coatings, integrated antennae, laminated side glazing, large windshields/windscreens, car windows, modular glazing, panoramic roofs, polycarbonate, sealing systems, shade bands, solar control, solar roofs, switchable glazing, tempered, fog-free and frost-free solutions, recycling initiatives

Mirrors including integrated antennae, telescopic tow mirrors, blind spot monitoring, acoustic mirrors, self-cleaning, mirror-replacing rearview camera systems, rear view mirror and wing mirror updates

Wipers including flat blade tech, reversing twin motor systems, connection innovations, direct drive, wash and wipe

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Corning, Covestro, Ficosa, Flabeg, Gentex, Harman, NordGlass, Pilkington, SABIC, Saint-Gobain Sekurit and SL Corporation (news and interviews only available in QUBE)

PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

Updated profiles of the major suppliers including their strategies and prospects

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies

Glazing companies



American Glass Products





Asahi Glass Co Ltd





Central Glass





Fuyao Group





Guardian Industries Corporation





Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.





Infrastructure







Products





NordGlass





Pittsburgh Glass Works, LLC





Saint Gobain (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA)





Infrastructure







Merger and acquisition activity







Products





Vitro SAB de Cv





Xinyi Glass Holdings





Others





BSG Auto Glass







Corning







Covestro







DuPont







Eastman Chemical Co







Freeglass GmbH







Research Frontiers







SABIC







Sekisui







Shanxi Lihu Glass







Sisecam



Mirror companies



Ficosa International, S.A.





Customers and contracts







Merger and acquisition activity







Organisational structure





Flex





Gentex Corporation





Customers and contracts







Infrastructure







Organisational structure







R&D





Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.





Magna International Inc.





Customers







Products





Murakami Kaimeido





Samvardhana Motherson Group





SL Corporation





Tokai Rika



Wiper companies



Denso Corporation





Federal Mogul Corporation





Products





Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.





Robert Bosch GmbH





Customers







Infrastructure







Products





Trico Products





Valeo SA





Others

Forecasts

Forecasts - glazing



Acoustic windshields





Glazing sets





Head-Up Displays (HUDs)





Infrared reflective glazing





Laminated sidelites





Large sunroofs





Polycarbonate glazing





Switchable glazing



Forecasts - mirrors



Exterior mirrors





Interior mirrors



Forecasts - wipers



OE wiper blades

Markets

Markets - glazing



Emerging markets





Market shares





China







Europe







Japan







North America







South America



Markets - mirrors



Auto-dimming rearview mirrors





Emerging markets





Market shares





Exterior rearview mirrors







Asia-Pacific









Europe









North America







Interior rearview mirrors







Europe



Markets - wipers



Emerging markets





Market shares





Asia-Pacific







Japan







Europe







North America

Technologies

Technologies - glazing



Acoustic windshields





Bare-edge glass





Enamels





Fog-free glazing





Frost-free glazing





Glass processing





Head-up display





Heated windshields





Hydrophilic and hydrophobic coatings





Integrated antenna





Laminated side glazing





Large windshields





Large windshield examples







Thinner A pillars





Modular glazing





Panoramic roofs





Polycarbonate glazing





Recycling initiatives





Sealing systems





Shade bands





Solar controlled glazing





Solar roofs





Switchable glazing





Tempered glazing





Thinner glazings



Technologies - mirrors



Innovations





Chrysler's Rear Cross Path and Blind Spot Monitoring systems







Drexel Univerity's solution to eliminating the blindspot







Ficosa's solutions







Ford's acoustic mirrors







Ford's cross traffic alert and blind spot mirror







Gentex's Full Display Mirror







Magna's solutions







Nissan's self-cleaning rearview camera





Technical trends





Rearview mirror integrated antennae trends







Telescopic trailer tow mirrors





Tomorrow's rearview mirrors





Back up cameras







Findings of Gentex commissioned research study



Technologies - wipers



Innovations





Bayonet connection from Federal Mogul







Bosch's Jet Wiper







Bosch's reversing twin-motor wiper system







Federal Mogul's X-1 flat blade







Federal Mogul's Articulated Contact Technology







Flat blades from Bosch







Lanxess' windscreen wipers with synthetic rubber







Novel idea to prevent wipers freezing to windshield







Tomorrow's car







Trico's Visionall blade







Valeo's AquaBlade







Valeo's direct drive wiper system







Valeo's motorisation concept





Wiper technology trends

