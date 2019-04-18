Global Baby Travel Bags Market Study, 2019: Anticipating a CAGR of Over 6% by 2023
Apr 18, 2019, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Baby Travel Bags Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The baby travel bags market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.
The rising working women population is one of the key factors driving the growth of global baby travel bags market. The demand for effectively storing and carrying baby products such as baby travel bags is increasing with the growth in working women population.
As working women need baby travel bags to carry their child belongings to day-cares near their office or at their office. Therefore, the increasing demand for baby travel bags among working women will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Changing lifestyles coupled with the rise in single-parent and nuclear families
One of the growth drivers of the global baby travel bags market is changing lifestyles coupled with the rise in single-parent and nuclear families. The growing number of nuclear families and single-parent is driving the demand for baby care products such as baby travel bags.
Declining birth rate in developed countries
One of the challenges in the growth of global baby travel bags market is the declined birth rate in developed countries. The growing trend of single-member households has limited the birth rates in developed economies which will hinder the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors in the market are focusing on launching multi-featured baby travel bags to cater to the growing consumer demand.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- Carter's Inc.
- Elodie Details AB
- Mattel Inc.
- Sanrio Co. Ltd.
- TOMY
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Introduction of multi-featured baby travel bags
- Introduction of exclusive designer collection
- Increased celebrity endorsement and product promotion
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Carter's Inc.
- Elodie Details AB
- Mattel Inc.
- Sanrio Co. Ltd.
- TOMY
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mbjtmq
