Global Baby Travel Bags Market Study, 2019: Anticipating a CAGR of Over 6% by 2023

The baby travel bags market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.

The rising working women population is one of the key factors driving the growth of global baby travel bags market. The demand for effectively storing and carrying baby products such as baby travel bags is increasing with the growth in working women population.

As working women need baby travel bags to carry their child belongings to day-cares near their office or at their office. Therefore, the increasing demand for baby travel bags among working women will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Changing lifestyles coupled with the rise in single-parent and nuclear families

One of the growth drivers of the global baby travel bags market is changing lifestyles coupled with the rise in single-parent and nuclear families. The growing number of nuclear families and single-parent is driving the demand for baby care products such as baby travel bags.

Declining birth rate in developed countries

One of the challenges in the growth of global baby travel bags market is the declined birth rate in developed countries. The growing trend of single-member households has limited the birth rates in developed economies which will hinder the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors in the market are focusing on launching multi-featured baby travel bags to cater to the growing consumer demand.

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



