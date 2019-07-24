Global Bioburden Testing Market to 2024 - Consumables are Expected to Hold Largest Share

DUBLIN, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioburden Testing Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Bioburden testing is a process of measuring viable microorganisms on medical devices, raw material, or package. The process helps in determining parameters for its sterilization process to ensure safety and effectiveness of medical devices. It further aids in routine monitoring of raw material, components, and assembly processes in the manufacturing process. The bioburden testing is used for assessment of cleaning processes, and packaging of products to ensure safety. Growth in the medical devices, pharmaceutical, and rising product recalls due to microbial contamination are factors that drive the growth of the world bioburden testing market.

In biotechnology and food & beverage industries the safety concerns supplements growth. The presence of bacteria on the surface can affect the industry like pharmaceutical and other industry which is directly related to the human begins. Various regulation has been made to check all the parameter of safety and cleaning in the industry or their products.

For instance, in the U.S the Title 21 is the code of federal regulation that covers the drugs and food for the FDA. Many other organizations are also having the code and standard parameter for monitoring.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, Bioburden Testing is an integral part of validation and revalidation of sterilization processes, assessment of the efficiency of cleaning processes, routine monitoring of manufacturing processes, monitoring of raw materials, components or packaging, and overall environmental monitoring programs.

Key Market Trends



Consumables are Expected to Hold Largest Share of Global Bioburden Testing Market, Over the forecast period

Consumables accounted for the largest market share in the global Bioburden Testing market due to the high requirement of kits and reagents whereas the instruments are the one-time investment. The long shelf life of the kits and reagents and the repeated purchase of media, kits, and reagents are driving the adoption of the bioburden testing consumables.

North America Region Holds the Largest Market Share of Bioburden Testing Market

North America was the largest regional market in terms of revenue. Sustained growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, the rising food and medicine safety concerns in general public, and a strong trend of R&D investments in life sciences, by both industry and academia, are the primary factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing government support for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is also impacting the growth of the market in North America.

Competitive Landscape

The Bioburden Testing Market consists of several major players. The companies are implementing certain strategic initiatives such as a merger, new product launch, acquisition and partnerships that help them in strengthening their market position. For instance, Charles River Laboratories is adopting innovative technology platform which is helping in streamline bioburden testing.

Also, one of the players Merck KGaA., has the product for testing of bioburden name as EZ Fluo Rapid Detection, Ready-to-Use Culture Media for Bioburden Testing, and others.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 High Frequency of Product Recall Due to Microbial Contamination

4.2.2 Increasing R&D Investments in Life Sciences

4.2.3 Stringent In-process Testing Requirements for Medical Devices and Consumables

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Costs of Microbial Enumeration Instruments

4.3.2 Lack of Skilled Personnel

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Products

5.1.1 Consumables

5.1.1.1 Culture Media and Reagents

5.1.1.2 Other Consumables

5.1.2 Instruments

5.1.2.1 Automated Microbial Identification Systems

5.1.2.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Systems

5.1.2.3 Microscopes

5.1.2.4 Other Instruments

5.2 By Enumeration Method

5.2.1 Membrane Filtration

5.2.2 Plate Count Method

5.2.3 Most Probable Number (MPN)

5.2.4 Other Enumeration Methods

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Raw Material Testing

5.3.2 Medical Devices Testing

5.3.3 In-process Testing

5.3.4 Equipment Cleaning Validation

5.3.5 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.2 Charles River Laboratories Inc.

6.1.3 Merck KGaA

6.1.4 Nelson Laboratories Inc.

6.1.5 Pacific BioLabs Inc.

6.1.6 SGS SA

6.1.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.1.8 WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

