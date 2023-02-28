Global Biomass Gasification Market Report to 2028: Increasing Rural Electrification Rate, Particularly in Developing Countries Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biomass Gasification Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biomass gasification market size reached US$ 111.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 162.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.37% during 2022-2028.



Biomass gasification refers to a technology pathway that utilizes a controlled process to transform biomass into hydrogen and carbon monoxide (CO) by using oxygen, heat, carbon dioxide (CO2) and steam. The energy released through the process can be used for preparing food, generating electricity, heating and transportation.

As compared to traditional gas-powered systems, biomass gasifiers offer an optimum decentralized energy source at an affordable cost. Other than this, the integration of biomass gasification with steam and gas turbines offers an efficient, clean and modern biomass system for the production of electricity and heat. The rapid depletion of fossil fuels and the abundant availability of biomass is currently driving the market toward growth.



The Increasing rural electrification rate, particularly in developing countries, has escalated the demand for decentralized electricity generation, which is majorly driving the global biomass gasification market toward growth. Besides this, the widespread acceptance of these systems for waste processing as a replacement of conventional techniques, such as incineration and landfill, is further fueling the market growth.

Moreover, the leading market players and governments of various nations have been consistently investing in the development of advanced technologies, which is contributing to the market growth. For instance, the United States Depart of Energy (USDOE) is developing innovative and flexible modular designs through the Gasification Systems Program.

This aids in the conversion of different types of US domestic coal blends, waste plastics, and municipal solid waste (MSW) into clean synthesis gas. Furthermore, the rising development and commercialization of small- to large-scale biomass gasification systems combined with power generation equipment is positively influencing the market across the globe.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What is the market size for the global biomass gasification market?

2. What is the global biomass gasification market growth?

3. What are the global biomass gasification market drivers?

4. What are the key industry trends in the global biomass gasification market?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global biomass gasification market?

6. What is the global biomass gasification market breakup by source?

7. What are the major regions in the global biomass gasification market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Power Generation Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Production Volume Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Forecast



6 Global Biomass Gasification Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Production Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Impact of COVID-19

6.4 Price Analysis

6.4.1 Key Price Indicators

6.4.2 Price Structure

6.4.3 Price Trends

6.5 Market Breakup by Region

6.6 Market Breakup by Source

6.7 Market Forecast

6.8 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Value Chain Analysis

6.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



7 Biomass Gasification Market: Performance of Key Regions

7.1 North America

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Latin America

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Middle East and Africa

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Biomass Gasification Market: Market Breakup by Source

8.1 Solid Biomass

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Biogas

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Municipal Waste

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Liquid Biomass

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Structure

9.2 Production Capacities of Key Players



10 Biomass Gasification Process

10.1 Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved



12 Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Project Economics



14 Key Player Profiles



