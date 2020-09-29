Global Bioresorbable Polymer Market to 2024: Growing Demand from Drug Delivery and Orthopedic Applications and their Biocompatible and Biodegradable Properties

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2020 The "Bioresorbable Polymer Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bioresorbable polymers market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13% from 2019 to 2024.



The major growth drivers for this market are growing demand from drug delivery and orthopedic applications and their biocompatible and biodegradable properties.



The study includes the bioresorbable polymers market size and forecast for the bioresorbable polymers market through 2024, segmented by application, material type, and region.



Some of the bioresorbable polymers companies profiled in this report include Corbion N.V., Evonik Industries AG, Foster Corporation, KLS Martin, and Poly-Med Inc., and others



Some of the features of 'Bioresorbable Polymers Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' include

Market size estimates: Bioresorbable polymers market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by material type, and application

Segmentation analysis: Market size by application, material type, and region

Regional analysis: Bioresorbable polymers market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World

, , , and the Rest of the World Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for bioresorbable polymers in the bioresorbable polymers market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, bioresorbable polymers in the bioresorbable polymers market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the bioresorbable polymer market?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the bioresorbable polymers market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the bioresorbable polymers market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this bioresorbable polymers market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the bioresorbable polymers market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the bioresorbable polymers market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this bioresorbable polymers market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this bioresorbable polymers area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, bioresorbable polymers market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Bioresorbable (Resorbable) Polymers Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Bioresorbable (Resorbable) Polymers Market by Material Type

3.3.1: Agro-polymers

3.3.2: Proteins

3.3.3: Polysaccharides

3.3.4: Biopolyesters

3.3.5: Polyglycolic Acid

3.3.6: Polylactic Acid

3.3.7: Polycaprolactone

3.4: Global Bioresorbable (Resorbable) Polymers Market by Application

3.4.1: Orthopedics

3.4.2: Drug Delivery

3.4.3: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Bioresorbable (Resorbable) Polymers Market by Region

4.2: North American Bioresorbable (Resorbable) Polymers Market

4.2.1: Market by Material Type: Agro-polymers, Proteins, Polysaccharides, Biopolyesters, Polyglycolic Acid, Polylactic Acid, and Polycaprolactone

4.2.2: Market by Application: Orthopedics, Drug Delivery, and Others

4.2.3: Market by Country: US, Canada, and Mexico

4.3: European Bioresorbable (Resorbable) Polymers Market

4.4: APAC Bioresorbable (Resorbable) Polymers Market

4.5: ROW Bioresorbable (Resorbable) Polymers Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Bioresorbable (Resorbable) Polymers Market by Material Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Bioresorbable (Resorbable) Polymers Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Bioresorbable (Resorbable) Polymers Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Bioresorbable (Resorbable) Polymers Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Bioresorbable (Resorbable) Polymers Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Corbion N.V.

7.2: Evonik Industries AG

7.3: Foster Corporation

7.4: KLS Martin

7.5: Poly-Med Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/46gltp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

