Global Biosurfactants Market (2021 to 2026) - by Type, Application and Geography

The Global Biosurfactants Market is estimated to be $4.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $6.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%.



Market Dynamics

The major factor driving the growth of the biosurfactants market is the growing demand for biosurfactants in various applications including soaps & detergents, personal care, and industrial cleaning. Consumer inclination towards bioproducts will boost the industry demand over the forecast timeframe. Increasing agricultural activities and raising awareness of hygiene owing to COVID-19 is further escalating the market growth. However, the high production cost and high raw material cost are the major factors negatively impacting the market growth.



The key market players are investing in the development of cost-effective products and large-scale commercialization of glycolipid biosurfactants is expected to create huge opportunities for the biosurfactants market to generate untapped opportunities for the market.



Market Segmentation

The Global Biosurfactants Market is segmented further based on Type, Application, and Geography.



By Type, the market is classified into. Glycolipids, Lipopeptides, Phospholipids and Fatty Acids, Polymeric Biosurfactants, and Particulate Biosurfactants Amongst all, the Glycolipid segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.



By Application, the market is classified as Detergent, Personal Care, Food Processing, Agricultural Chemicals, and Others. Amongst the two, the Detergent segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.



By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are BASF SE, Boruta-Zachem, Lanxess, Lankem, Croda International, Ecover, Toyobo, Saraya, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.2.3 IGR Models

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Detergents and Industrial Cleaners

4.1.2 Regulations on the Use of Synthetic Surfactants

4.1.3 Growing Demand for Agricultural Chemicals and Declining Arable Land to Feed the Resultant Population

4.1.4 Rising awareness among consumers towards eco-friendly alternatives in personal care and cosmetic products

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Less Commercialization Due to High Production Cost

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increased Consumer Preference Towards the Use of Bio Products

4.3.2 Development of Cost-Effective Production Techniques

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Limited Availability and High Cost of Feedstock

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Biosurfactants Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Glycolipids

6.2.1 Sophorolipids

6.2.2 Rhamnolipids

6.2.3 Trehalose lipid

6.2.4 Mannosylerytitol Lipids

6.3 Lipopeptides

6.3.1 Surfactin

6.3.2 Lichenysin

6.4 Phospholipids and Fatty Acids

6.5 Polymeric Biosurfactants

6.6 Particulate Biosurfactants



7 Global Biosurfactants Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Detergent

7.3 Personal Care

7.4 Food Processing

7.5 Agricultural Chemical

7.6 Others



8 Global Biosurfactants Market, By Geography



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.1 M&A and Investments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Akzo Nobel N.V.

10.2 BASF SE

10.3 Boruta-Zachem SA

10.4 Lanxess

10.5 Lankem Ltd

10.6 Croda International Plc

10.7 Ecover

10.8 Kao Corporation

10.9 Kaneka Corporation

10.10 Toyobo Co., Ltd.

10.11 TeeGene Biotech Ltd

10.12 Saraya Co

10.13 Givaudan

10.14 Hebei Ebio Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

10.15 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

10.16 Holiferm

10.17 Urumqi Unite Bio-Technology Co., Ltd.

10.18 Evonik Industries AG

10.19 AGAE Technologies LLC

10.20 Biotensidon GmbH

10.21 MilliporeSigma

10.22 Jeneil Biotech Inc.

10.23 MG Intobio Co., Ltd.

10.24 Daqing Victex Chemical Co., Ltd.

10.25 Unilever Plc.

10.26 Kemin Industries South Asia Pvt Ltd

10.27 Stepan Company



11 Appendix



