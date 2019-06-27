Global Blood Gas Monitoring Systems Market to Reach Approx $4.9 Billion in 2023

DUBLIN, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Gas Monitoring Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis includes a discussion of products, current/forecast markets, competitors, and opportunities in the markets for POC and laboratory blood gas analyzers, arterial blood gas sampling kits, pulse oximeters, and capnography/end-tidal CO2 monitoring products for the US, the five major EU markets, Japan, and rest of world markets.



The combined global market for blood gas monitoring products totaled approximately $3.6bn in 2018. Total sales are expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.1%, reaching an estimated $4.9bn in 2023. Pulse oximeters and POC blood gas analyzers combined accounted for more than 85% of the total market, with $3.1bn. Five companies account for more than 80% of the total market: Medtronic, Masimo, Abbott, Radiometer, and Siemens.



Exhibit ES-1: Blood gas monitoring systems, combined market forecast ($m), by country/region, 2018-23

Exhibit ES-2: Blood gas monitoring systems, combined market forecast ($m), by product type, 2018-23



Exhibit 1-1: Abbott Laboratories' i-STAT Alinity POC blood gas analyzer

Exhibit 1-2: Siemens Healthineers' RAPIDPoint 500 POC blood gas analyzer

Exhibit 1-3: Radiometer's ABL80 Flex POC blood gas analyzer

Exhibit 1-4: Siemens Healthineers' RAPIDLab 1200 laboratory blood gas analyzer

Exhibit 1-5: Radiometer's ABL800 FLEX laboratory blood gas analyzer

Exhibit 1-6: Roche Diagnostics' cobas b 221 laboratory blood gas analyzer

Exhibit 1-7: Smiths Medical's Portex Pro-Vent Plus ABG sampling kit

Exhibit 1-8: Vyaire Medical's AirLife ABG sampling kit

Exhibit 1-9: Radiometer's safePICO ABG sampling kit

Exhibit 1-10: Medtronic Minimally Invasive Therapies' Nellcor pulse oximetry system with OxiMax technology.

Exhibit 1-11: Masimo's Rainbow SET pulse oximetry system

Exhibit 1-12: Philips Healthcare's GO2 pulse oximetry system

Exhibit 1-13: Nonin Medical's NoninConnect Elite 3240 wireless pulse oximetry system

Exhibit 1-14: Medtronic Minimally Invasive Therapies' Microstream capnography system

Exhibit 1-15: Nonin Medical's RespSense II capnography system

Exhibit 1-16: Masimo's NomoLine capnography system

Exhibit 1-17: imec's disposable health patch



Exhibit 2-1: Point-of-care blood gas analyzers, market forecast ($m), 2018-23

Exhibit 2-2: Abbott Laboratories, revenues by segment, 2018

Exhibit 2-3: Siemens, revenues by segment, 2018

Exhibit 2-4: Danaher, revenues by segment, 2018

Exhibit 2-5: Point-of-care blood gas analyzers market, share by supplier, 2018

Exhibit 2-6: Laboratory blood gas analyzers, market forecast ($m), 2018-23

Exhibit 2-7: Roche, revenues by segment, 2018

Exhibit 2-8: Laboratory blood gas analyzers market, share by supplier, 2018

Exhibit 2-9: Arterial blood gas sampling kits, market forecast ($m), 2018-23

Exhibit 2-10: Smiths Group, revenues by segment, 2018

Exhibit 2-11: Arterial blood gas sampling kits market, share by supplier, 2018

Exhibit 2-12: Pulse oximeters, market forecast ($m), 2018-23

Exhibit 2-13: Medtronic, revenues by segment, 2018

Exhibit 2-14: Masimo, revenues by segment, 2018

Exhibit 2-15: Philips, revenues by segment, 2018

Exhibit 2-16: Pulse oximeters market, share by supplier, 2018

Exhibit 2-17: Capnography/end-tidal carbon dioxide monitoring products, market forecast ($m), 2018-23

Exhibit 2-18: Capnography/end-tidal carbon dioxide monitoring products market, share by supplier, 2018

Exhibit 2-19: Blood gas monitoring systems, combined market forecast ($m), by country/region, 2018-23

Exhibit 2-20: Blood gas monitoring systems, combined market forecast ($m), by product type, 2018-23



