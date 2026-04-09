Global Buyers Boost China Sourcing by 25% During Made-in-China.com's "Amazing April," Signaling 2026 Procurement Trends

NANJING, China, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global buyers are increasing their sourcing activity from China in 2026, turning to Chinese suppliers and digital B2B sourcing platforms to find reliable partners and cost-effective products. New data from Made-in-China.com shows a 25% surge in buyer activity—including purchase inquiries, chats, and confirmed transactions—on the first day of its annual "Amazing April" procurement event, reflecting growing demand among businesses looking to import from China and connect with wholesale suppliers more efficiently.

Global buyers engage with suppliers during Made-in-China.com's "Amazing April" procurement event The "Fast & Safe Shopping" zone on Made-in-China.com enables buyers to identify verified China suppliers, compare products, and complete secure transactions through its B2B sourcing platform

According to the platform, buyer visits and click-through rates also increased significantly after the campaign launched on April 1, indicating strong early momentum and continued confidence in China's manufacturing supply chain.

Green Materials and Sports Gear Lead 2026 Demand

Sustainability and sports-related goods dominated procurement interest throughout the event. In the U.S., Mr. Leon sought eco-friendly building supplies and quickly found a verified stone-paper manufacturer on Made-in-China.com. Stone paper, produced mainly from calcium carbonate, offers water resistance, durability, and reduced carbon footprint. After reviewing testing reports and company credentials online, Leon finalized a contract worth tens of thousands of dollars within two days — a process that once took weeks.

"With verified product data and transparent supplier qualifications, sourcing from China is faster and more reliable than ever," Leon said.

This year's Amazing April introduces improved online exhibition halls such as "Low-Carbon Solutions" and "Fast & Safe Shopping," offering one-click transactions, certified suppliers, and trade assurance backed by the platform. These additions shorten the buyer's decision process while enhancing trust between international purchasers and Chinese factories.

Sports, fitness, and leisure products also gained traction as the 2026 World Cup approaches. Platform data shows the category entered the "Top 10" most active sectors for global buyers during the event's first week, signifying new opportunities for companies in China's expanding consumer goods industry.

AI Enables 24/7 Sourcing During Holidays

During the recent Chinese holiday period (April 4–6), Made-in-China.com's global sourcing services remained uninterrupted, supported by its global sourcing AI assistant, SourcingAI. The AI tool allowed buyers to perform deep background checks and personnel verification in real-time, and complete purchasing decisions without waiting for manual responses from suppliers.

Australian buyer Mr. Lenient, who purchased a 5kW solar and 10kWh storage system from a verified energy firm, said the process was "remarkably efficient and transparent," adding that SourcingAI helped him confirm specifications and after-sales guarantees before placing the order.

Digital Platforms Accelerate Supplier Decisions

The 2026 edition of Amazing April runs through April 30. According to the event's organizers, the event aims to make global sourcing from China easier, greener, and more predictive of global demand.

"The strong participation this year highlights how digital trade and responsible manufacturing are converging to define the future of global supply chains," said a spokesperson for Made-in-China.com's Amazing April team.

As global supply chains continue to evolve, China remains a key sourcing destination, while platforms that combine supplier verification, digital tools, and AI capabilities are playing a growing role in shaping how international trade is conducted.

About Made-in-China.com

Founded in 1998, Made-in-China.com is a comprehensive service platform for foreign trade. Made-in-China.com is committed to tapping business opportunities for Chinese suppliers and overseas buyers, and providing one-stop services for promoting the international trade between the two sides.

Media Contact:

Yichun Wu

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SOURCE Made-in-China.com