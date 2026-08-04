Made-in-China.com Showcases Trusted Chinese Food Machinery Solutions at MIFB 2026, Connecting ASEAN Buyers with Verified Manufacturers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Southeast Asia continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for the halal economy, demand for advanced food processing and packaging machinery is growing rapidly. At the Malaysian International Food & Beverage Trade Fair (MIFB) 2026, Made-in-China.com highlighted the capabilities of Chinese manufacturers in delivering reliable, customized, and cost-effective machinery solutions for the region's expanding food industry.

A buyer explores product displays at the Made-in-China.com booth. At the Malaysian International Food & Beverage Trade Fair (MIFB) 2026, A supplier member and a buyer engage in a friendly conversation at the Made-in-China.com booth.

With Malaysia serving as one of the world's leading halal industry centers, local and regional food manufacturers are seeking more sophisticated production equipment that meets strict food safety, quality, and halal-related requirements. From food processing to packaging automation, buyers are increasingly looking for suppliers that can provide both technological expertise and reliable manufacturing capabilities.

Meeting Southeast Asia's Growing Demand for Halal Food Machinery

Southeast Asia, with Malaysia at its core, has become a key driver of global halal consumption and production. This growth has created strong demand for professional food processing and packaging machinery across industries such as beverages, prepared foods, and commercial catering.

Through its digital sourcing platform, Made-in-China.com helps global buyers efficiently identify suitable Chinese manufacturers by combining supplier verification, AI-powered matching, and advanced product presentation tools.

By leveraging its deep understanding of cross-border B2B procurement, Made-in-China.com enables buyers to connect more efficiently with qualified suppliers and reduce sourcing barriers.

Automatic Cooking Machines and Beverage Production Lines Attract Buyer Attention

During MIFB 2026, several categories of Chinese food machinery attracted strong interest from Malaysian and regional buyers.

Among the highlighted products, automatic cooking machines became one of the most popular equipment categories at the exhibition. With the rapid development of the food service industry, restaurants and catering businesses are increasingly interested in automated solutions that improve efficiency, reduce labor costs, and maintain consistent food quality.

In addition, complete beverage filling and production lines received significant attention from visitors. As Malaysia's tropical climate creates strong consumer demand for beverages throughout the year, local manufacturers showed growing interest in advanced beverage processing and packaging solutions.

Buyers Recognize the Quality and Value of Chinese Manufacturing

Although no major contracts were publicly announced during the exhibition, many visitors expressed strong recognition of the quality and competitiveness of Chinese suppliers showcased through Made-in-China.com.

Buyers noted that the suppliers presented at the exhibition demonstrated strong manufacturing capabilities and offered highly competitive solutions. Many visitors expressed confidence in using Made-in-China.com as a sourcing channel to connect with reliable Chinese factories and explore future cooperation opportunities.

For ASEAN buyers who traditionally relied on agents or intermediaries to source industrial equipment, verified B2B platforms provide a more direct and transparent approach. Through platforms like Made-in-China.com, buyers can communicate directly with factory representatives, compare suppliers, review certifications, and better understand manufacturers' capabilities before making purchasing decisions.

Chinese Food Machinery Gains Momentum in ASEAN Markets

The exhibition also reflected a broader trend: Chinese food machinery is becoming increasingly competitive in Southeast Asian markets.

Malaysia, in particular, has a strong coffee culture and significant demand for coffee-related equipment. Previously, German and Japanese brands held a dominant position in this sector. However, in recent years, Chinese manufacturers have increasingly become the preferred choice in the mid-range market due to their combination of advanced technology, flexible customization capabilities, and competitive pricing.

This shift demonstrates the growing global recognition of Chinese manufacturing strength in specialized industries.

Building Reliable Connections Between ASEAN Buyers and Chinese Manufacturers

For Southeast Asian food manufacturers searching for customized machinery solutions, finding trustworthy suppliers remains a key challenge. Questions such as how to verify factory capabilities, confirm compliance with halal design requirements, and communicate directly with manufacturers are becoming increasingly important.

Made-in-China.com addresses these challenges by providing access to verified Chinese suppliers across various industries, including food processing and packaging machinery. Through supplier audits, digital tools, and transparent product information, the platform helps international buyers make more informed sourcing decisions.

As ASEAN's food and halal industries continue to expand, Made-in-China.com remains committed to connecting global buyers with capable Chinese manufacturers and supporting more efficient, trusted, and successful cross-border trade.

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Made-in-China.com Team

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SOURCE Made-in-China.com