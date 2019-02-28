Global Cancer Diagnostics Markets, 2026: Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 249.6 Bllion - Major Players are GE Healthcare, Abbott, Hoffmann-La Roche, and Siemens Healthcare

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis Report By Type (Laboratory Tests, Genetic Tests, Imaging, Endoscopy), By Application (Breast, Lung, Liver, Cervical, Colorectal, Skin), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cancer diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 249.6 billion by 2026, exhibiting a 7% CAGR during the forecast period.

Continual introduction of innovative products, coupled with increasing need for early diagnosis of various diseases, is a prime factor driving the market. In addition, rapid growth of the healthcare and diagnostics sector can be attributed to penetration of technologically advanced laboratory systems that have improved oncological screening in yielding accurate outcomes. Rising incidence of cancer is triggering demand for these screening tests and imaging modalities used for monitoring disease progression.

Collaborative and independent initiatives led by governments and companies are striving to raise cognizance about the benefits of early cancer diagnosis. In addition, cancer research organizations, along with public and private entities, are investing heavily on research projects to launch advanced diagnostic tools in the market, which are capable of diagnosing the disease much before the symptoms appear.

Furthermore, giant players are collaborating with governments and other agencies to enhance patient accessibility to these tests and products. For instance, Illumina, Inc. launched a new venture called GRAIL with investors, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, with an investment of more than USD 100 million. GRAIL is mainly focused on blood-based oncological screening for timely diagnosis of the most common tumor types through simple laboratory tests.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Rapid adoption of technology and escalating need for early diagnosis is augmenting the growth of imaging systems. Thus, the segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR at 8.0% during the forecast period

The breast cancer segment accounted for the largest share based on application due to high incidence rate of breast cancer triggering the need for its early diagnosis

In 2018, North America dominated the global space with the largest revenue share of 42.0%. Focused research efforts in oncology for development of early tumor detection tools, coupled with grants from government healthcare agencies, are contributing to a strong medical ecosystem to fight cancer in this region

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Favorable regulatory framework and growing patient pool in India, China, and Japan due to support in diagnostic process at comparatively lower prices are some of the factors boosting the market growth in this region

Major players competing in this market include GE Healthcare, Abbott, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

Other prominent players include but are not limited to Becton Dickinson & Company, Illumina, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Hologic, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Information Procurement

1.4 Information Analysis

1.5 Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6 Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market outlook

3.1.2 Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Raw Material Trends

3.3.1.1 Major Raw Materials Market Analysis

3.3.1.2 Procurement Best Practices

3.3.2 Manufacturing Trends

3.3.2.1 Technology Trends

3.3.2.2 Outsourcing & Contract Manufacturing Trends

3.3.2.3 Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.3 User perspective analysis

3.3.3.1 Consumer Behavior Analysis

3.3.3.2 Market Influencer Analysis

3.3.4 Procedure cost analysis/breakdown

3.3.5 List of Key End-users, by region / by product / by country

3.4 Technology Overview

3.4.1 Technology Timeline

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.5.1 Reimbursement framework

3.5.2 Standards & Compliances

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.3 Industry Challenges

3.7 Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis Tools

3.7.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.7.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.7.4 Market Entry Strategies

3.7.5 Case Studies



Chapter 4 Cancer Diagnostics Market: Competitive Analysis

4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

4.2 Vendor Landscape

4.2.1 List of key distributors and channel partners

4.2.2 Key customers

4.2.3 Key company market share analysis, 2018

4.3 Public Companies

4.3.1 Company market position analysis

4.3.2 Company Market Share/Ranking, by region

4.3.3 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

4.3.3.1 Market Differentiators

4.4 Private Companies

4.4.1 List of key emerging companies' /technology disruptors/innovators

4.4.2 Funding Outlook

4.4.3 Regional network map

4.4.4 Company market position analysis

4.4.5 Supplier Ranking



Chapter 5 Cancer Diagnostics Market: Type Estimates and Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition and Scope

5.2 Type Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Type, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2026, by Type

5.5.1 Laboratory Tests

5.5.2 Genetic Tests

5.5.3 Imaging

5.5.4 Endoscopy

5.5.5 Biopsy

5.5.6 Others



Chapter 6 Cancer Diagnostics Market: Application Estimates And Trend Analysis

6.1 Definition And Scope

6.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Global Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Application, 2014-2026 (USD Million)

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2014 To 2026, By Application

6.5.1 Breast Cancer

6.5.2 Colorectal Cancer

6.5.3 Cervical Cancer

6.5.4 Lung Cancer

6.5.5 Prostate Cancer

6.5.6 Skin Cancer

6.5.7 Blood Cancer

6.5.8 Kidney Cancer

6.5.9 Liver Cancer

6.5.10 Pancreatic Cancer

6.5.11 Ovarian Cancer

6.5.12 Others



Chapter 7 Cancer Diagnostics Market Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product & Application

7.1 Regional Market Snapshot

7.2 Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2018



Chapter 8 Company Profiles



Abbott Laboratories

Qiagen N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hologic, Inc.

Becton Dickinson & Company

& Company Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)

Illumina, Inc.

