Global Car Rental Market to Reach $96.5 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Car Rental Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global car rental market reached a value of US$ 76.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 96.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Global Car Rental Market Trends and Drivers:

Significant growth in the travel and tourism industry across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the car rental industry. Furthermore, the rising urban population with increasing inclination toward adventure and travel is also providing a boost to the market growth. In line with this, individuals are adopting car rental services in the form of taxis and carpooling for increased mobility and cost-effective traveling.



The implementation of favorable government policies, along with the increasing awareness regarding environment conservation, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Governments of both the developed and emerging economies are emphasizing on minimizing their vehicular emissions and promoting car rental services as one of the most economical modes of transportation. Other factors, including the introduction of car rental services through websites and smartphone-based applications, coupled with increasing expenditure capacities of the masses, are expected to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global car rental market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on booking type, rental length, vehicle type, application and end-user.



Breakup by Booking Type:

Offline Booking

Online Booking

Breakup by Rental Length:

Short Term

Long Term

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Luxury

Executive

Economy

SUVs

Others

Breakup by Application:

Leisure/Tourism

Business

Breakup by End-User:

Self-Driven

Chauffeur-Driven

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:The global car rental industry is highly fragmented with the presence of several small and large players. Some of the major players in the market are:

Avis Budget Group, Inc.

Carzonrent India Private Limited

Eco rent a car

Sixt SE

Localiza

Enterprise Holdings, Inc.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Europcar

The Hertz Corporation

