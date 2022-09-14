Global Carbon Dioxide Market to Reach $9.91 Billion by 2029

Sep 14, 2022, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Dioxide Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application; By Source; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global carbon dioxide market size is expected to reach USD 9.91 billion by 2029 according to this new study.
The robust demand for carbon dioxide in various end-use industries including pharmaceuticals & medical, food & beverages, rubber, rubber, oil & gas, is expected to drive the growth of the industry over the forecast period.
On the basis of source, ethyl alcohol is expected to account for the largest share over the forecast period owing to the rising production of ethanol across the globe. Since ethanol is non-toxic and biodegradable, it is widely used to obtain CO2. Producing and burning ethanol results in the emission of carbon dioxide.
The eco-friendly nature of ethanol is expected to drive the growth of the industry. On the basis of application, the food & beverage sector is expected to account for the largest share in the coming years. The rising trend of increased consumption of packaged food across the globe leads to the robust demand for CO2 as it preserves the food by inhibiting the growth of bacteria. It is widely used for carbonated soft drinks and maintains the cooling of food items during transportation.
North America is expected to witness the highest industry growth over the forecast period owing to the increased consumption of food & beverages in the region. The rising consumer expenditure on packaged food products is paving the way for the demand for CO2 as it is widely used to prevent and main the temperature of the food item. In addition, the wide presence of oil & gas refineries across the region is projected to accelerate the industry growth.
The publisher has segmented the global carbon dioxide market on the basis of source, application, and region:
Carbon Dioxide, Source Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2029)
- Hydrogen
- Ethyl Alcohol
- Ethylene Oxide
- Substitute Natural Gas
- Others
Carbon Dioxide, Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2029)
- Food & Beverages
- Oil & Gas
- Medical
- Rubber
- Firefighting
- Others
Carbon Dioxide, Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2029)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Rising application in the manufacturing and construction industry
- Increased utilization for oil extraction
Restraints and Challenges
- High cost of Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) Source
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Carbon Dioxide Market Insights
5. Global Carbon Dioxide Market, by Source
6. Global Carbon Dioxide Market, by Application
7. Global Carbon Dioxide Market, by Geography
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- ACAIL Gas
- AGA AB
- Air Liquide
- Air Products & Chemicals Inc.
- Airgas Inc.
- Gulf Cryo
- Inox Air Products Ltd.
- Linde AG
- Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.
- Messer
- National Industrial Gases Company
- Praxair Inc.
- Sicgil India Ltd.
- SOL Group
- Strandmollen A/S
- Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp.
- The BOC Group
- Universal Industrial Gases Inc
