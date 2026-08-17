GLOBAL CATALYST LAUNCHES, MARKING A NEW CHAPTER FOR GLOBAL GIRLS GLOW

Nonprofit organization serving adolescent girls in more than 30 countries unveils a new name, identity and expanded advocacy strategy to mark its 15th anniversary and accelerate the next chapter of girl-led change.

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Girls Glow, the nonprofit organization that mentors girls around the world to become powerful advocates and confident leaders, today announced that it is becoming Global Catalyst, a new name that reflects its evolution and the belief at the heart of its work: When girls are given the tools, confidence and opportunity to lead, they become powerful catalysts for change.

Global Catalyst equips girls across more than 30 countries — including the United States — to advocate for themselves, their communities, and the issues that matter most to them.

The organization also unveiled a new tagline, "Igniting girl-led change," and a refreshed visual identity. Its mission, leadership, and programs remain unchanged, and GLOW Club will continue as the organization's signature program, connecting girls in underserved communities, including the United States, with trusted local mentors and safe spaces to develop their agency, find their voice and build their power.

Founded in 2012, Global Catalyst has served more than 100,000 girls to date. Today, the organization supports more than 400 active GLOW Clubs across 30 countries and four continents. Its programs operate in communities across Africa, Asia, Latin America and North America.

The name Global Catalyst reflects what the organization has witnessed throughout its 15-year history: Girls have the power to create meaningful change in their families, schools and communities. By helping girls recognize their leadership potential and creating opportunities for their voices, ideas and lived experiences to be heard, Global Catalyst is working to ensure girls are not simply participants in change, but the leaders driving it.

"Around the world, girls are too often told to be quiet, to wait, and to follow. For fifteen years, we have seen what happens when they're encouraged to do the opposite," said Crystal Sprague, Chief Executive Officer of Global Catalyst. "When a girl discovers her voice, she doesn't wait for permission to use it. She leads in her family, her school and her community, and that leadership inspires others to act. Our former name reflected who we serve. Our new name reflects who they are: catalysts for change."

Global Catalyst remains committed to equipping adolescent girls ages 10 to 18 with the skills, confidence and support to lead change in their communities and beyond. While "girls" is no longer part of the organization's name, girls remain firmly at the center of its mission, programs, and vision for the future.

This evolution comes at a critical moment for girls worldwide, as investments in and opportunities for women and girls face increasing pressure. Against this backdrop, Global Catalyst is deepening its commitment to ensuring girls have the resources, support and opportunities to develop their voices, strengthen their leadership skills and advocate for the issues that shape their lives and communities.

Alongside the new identity, Global Catalyst is expanding its focus on girl-led advocacy, creating more opportunities for girls' perspectives and lived experiences to drive change at the local, national and global level. In 2025, girl-led advocacy initiatives supported by the organization reached more than 17,000 people worldwide, helping communities deepen their understanding of girls' rights and the importance of girls' education and leadership potential. The organization will continue expanding advocacy opportunities while building a global network of girl leaders and alumni who can help shape the conversations and decisions that affect their lives.

The new name and visual identity were developed through a nine-month process involving more than 60 stakeholders, including GLOW Club members, alumni, staff, global partners and supporters. Their perspectives helped shape an identity that honors the organization's history while more clearly reflecting its future and the role girls can play as catalysts for global change.

Looking ahead, becoming Global Catalyst will allow the organization to more powerfully champion girls as leaders, elevate their voices on the issues that affect their lives and expand the reach of girl-led advocacy around the world. As it enters its next chapter, Global Catalyst will continue creating opportunities for girls to turn their ideas into action, helping ensure they are not only included in conversations about their futures, but leading them.

About Global Catalyst

Global Catalyst mentors girls around the world to become powerful advocates and confident leaders. Our signature program, GLOW Club, connects girls in some of the world's most underserved areas with trusted local mentors and a safe space to express themselves as they develop their agency, find their voice, and build their power. Since our founding, we've ignited the power of more than 100,000 girls, sparking a growing movement of youth-led change that is transforming communities — and the world — for the better.

SOURCE Global Catalyst