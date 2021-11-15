Global Catalyst Review Service 2021: Industry Perspectives, Commercial News, Process News, Experimental News, Movers & Shakers

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Catalyst Review" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Now in its 35th year, The Catalyst Review provides the timely delivery of key global information critical to business strategy development and, given global uncertainty, this year is shaping up to be the most important content-driven year to date

GREATER INTERACTIVITY:

Tell us what you want to read and who from your group you want to promote!

Subscribers help shape our "Special Feature" content via topic suggestions and voting.

Subscribers nominate deserving prospects to feature in our "Movers & Shakers" column.

QUICKER INSIGHTS:

The design makes it possible to absorb the latest news, review the latest lab results, and gain leadership insights in less than 20 minutes!

Thematic coverage of commercial and process news for more efficient and effective intelligence monitoring.

New commentary by industry experts on what that coverage means and how it will influence scientific, R&D, and commercial catalysis.

Depth of content is what continues to distinguish The Catalyst Review from its peers.

The Catalyst Review features uniquely topical Special Features, poignant Industry Perspectives, insightful Media Reviews, thorough Conference Reviews, unparalleled Experimental abstracts, and Mover & Shaker insights.

Nearly 100% of the major global catalyst producers and process technology licensors are subscribers to The Catalyst Review, including companies like: Dow Chemical, Johnson Matthey, Petrobras, Saint Gobain/NorPro, Haldor Topsoe, WR Grace, Sasol, Reliance, Evonik, Clariant, Shell and many others!

Quick-and-easy access to the latest information without visiting the library or completing a complex Internet search

to the latest information without visiting the library or completing a complex Internet search Worldwide catalyst updates on the latest technology, opportunities, capacity expansions, research, and legislation

on the latest technology, opportunities, capacity expansions, research, and legislation Exclusive special features including original articles, company interviews, industry surveys, media reviews, and technical abstracts both from the academic and industrial catalyst worlds

including original articles, company interviews, industry surveys, media reviews, and technical abstracts both from the academic and industrial catalyst worlds Up-and-coming talent spotlights of "movers and shakers" within the field of catalysis, asked pointed questions about their research and thoughts on important industry topics and trends

of "movers and shakers" within the field of catalysis, asked pointed questions about their research and thoughts on important industry topics and trends Industry discussions directly from our consulting team and advisory board, indicating what transactions and processes are forming behind the scenes, and forecasting where the industry is headed.

Where is the catalyst market headed?

Time will tell, of course. But the companies that come out on top will be prepared by being "in the know." Don't be left behind! Subscribe today and keep abreast of the same drill-down content your competitors receive with their subscription to The Catalyst Review

Key Topics Covered:

The Catalyst Review offers both the immediacy and the continuity of key information critical to business strategy development in the catalytic process industries. Insights are organized into the following subcategories:

Industry Perspectives

Industry oriented, independent perspective on traditional subjects in catalysis in the context of application of that knowledge to product design, development and operation

Commercial News

Market driven updates, licensing agreements and commercially available technology updates in catalysis, including sustainability and circular economy

Process News

Academic and commercial advances in application and pioneering synthesis in catalysis

Special Feature

TCGR expert network researched reports featuring a relevant new topic in catalysis shaped by our subscribers through topic suggestions and voting

Experimental News

Scientific excerpts from varying, global resources all in one place related to catalysis, sustainability and circular economy

Movers & Shakers

Exploratory researchers and commercial leaders making strides in their contributions to catalysis

