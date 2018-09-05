Global Childcare Management Software Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Cirrus Group, Jackrabbit Technologies, Procare Software, Smartcare & SofterWare
The "Global Childcare Management Software Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Childcare Management Software Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% during the period 2018-2022
Childcare management software is used in childcare centers and preschools to record and track child and family information. This enhances the efficiency and productivity of the staff working in childcare centers and helps them cater to the needs of a child in a better and more informed way.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of software license.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing enrolments in preschools and playschools. The awareness of the benefits of preschools and playschools is increasing around the world. One trend affecting this market is the application of artificial intelligence for better childcare management. The demand for quality childcare facilities is significantly high.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the increasing use of open-source software as alternative to commercial software. It has all the basic features required for an institution to run operations efficiently.
Market trends
- Application of artificial intelligence for better childcare management
- Increasing use of mobile applications for monitoring daily activities and progress of a child
- Growing corporate support for employees with child
- Integrated marketing tools with payment features
Key vendors
- Cirrus Group
- Jackrabbit Technologies
- Procare Software
- Smartcare
- SofterWare
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Deployment Method
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
