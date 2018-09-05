Global Childcare Management Software Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Cirrus Group, Jackrabbit Technologies, Procare Software, Smartcare & SofterWare

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Childcare Management Software Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Childcare Management Software Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% during the period 2018-2022







Childcare management software is used in childcare centers and preschools to record and track child and family information. This enhances the efficiency and productivity of the staff working in childcare centers and helps them cater to the needs of a child in a better and more informed way.







The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of software license.







According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing enrolments in preschools and playschools. The awareness of the benefits of preschools and playschools is increasing around the world. One trend affecting this market is the application of artificial intelligence for better childcare management. The demand for quality childcare facilities is significantly high.







Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the increasing use of open-source software as alternative to commercial software. It has all the basic features required for an institution to run operations efficiently.







Market trends





Application of artificial intelligence for better childcare management

Increasing use of mobile applications for monitoring daily activities and progress of a child

Growing corporate support for employees with child

Integrated marketing tools with payment features

Key vendors

Cirrus Group

Jackrabbit Technologies

Procare Software

Smartcare

SofterWare

Key Topics Covered:







Part 01: Executive Summary







Part 02: Scope Of The Report







Part 03: Research Methodology







Part 04: Market Landscape







Part 05: Market Sizing







Part 06: Five Forces Analysis







Part 07: Market Segmentation By Deployment Method







Part 08: Customer Landscape







Part 09: Regional Landscape







Part 10: Decision Framework







Part 11: Drivers And Challenges







Part 12: Market Trends







Part 13: Vendor Landscape







Part 14: Vendor Analysis







Part 15: Appendix







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lb8xfn/global_childcare?w=5





