Global Cleaning Services Market (2021 to 2030) - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Cleaning is the process of removing undesired items from an object or environment, such as dirt, infectious agents, and other contaminants. Cleaning takes place in a variety of settings and with a variety of techniques. Cleaning is a job that many people do.

Cleaning services encompass a wide range of services such as window washing, floor cleaning, vacuuming, furniture cleaning, carpet cleaning, air duct cleaning, water damage restoration, and other similar services. These services are used by both commercial and residential customers. Offices, schools, universities, hospitals, health centers, large and small retail outlets, and others are commercial customers. Individuals' busy lifestyles have led to a greater acceptance of such services.



The market is developing due to rising awareness about workplace hygiene, as well as increased concerns about workplace sustainability and employee wellness. Cleaning services, which include floor, upholstery, carpet, and window cleaning, are largely provided by commercial and industrial enterprises in order to maintain a clean and healthy environment. For cleaning services, business entities, particularly large businesses, engage into contractual agreements with service providers. Business organizations are charged primarily depending on two factors: the type of service requested and the frequency of services desired, which might be daily, once a week, once a month, semiannually, or annually.



One of the important trends propelling the cleaning services industry is green cleaning products. Cleaning companies will continue to benefit from specialized services such as seasonal cleaning and event cleanup. Cleaning services such as litter pick-up, street-sweeping, and graffiti removal present further potential for the cleaning services sector. The main driver for the cleaning services market will be the expansion of both dual income homes and the number of companies. Because they lack physical abilities but have the financial resources to employ professionals, the baby boomer age will provide greater opportunity for cleaning services in the domestic market.



One thing has become obligatory as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 battle: domestic cleanliness. Disinfection techniques are critical for houses, according to the World Health Organization, to limit the risk of contamination from the new coronavirus. Surfaces that come into contact with your flesh on a frequent basis, such as door and window knobs, kitchen counters, toilet taps, electronic devices, and so on, are among the cleaning priorities. Household cleaning services are now required due to health restrictions and a growing awareness of wellness. Furthermore, the governments of numerous countries have released a number of SOPs/guidelines that firms must follow in order to reduce the risk of subsequent waves of the existing pandemic. Commercial and industrial companies must follow the criteria set forth not only to ensure the safety of their personnel, but also to avoid legal action.



The cleaning services market is segmented on the basis of type of service, end use, and region. On the basis of type of service, the market is categorized into window cleaning, vacuuming, floor care, maid services, carpet & upholstery, other services. Depending on end use, it is fragmented into commercial and residential. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, Indonesia and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).



The cleaning services market is for the most part an organized market which is dominated by few players. The key players in the cleaning services industry relies on strategies such as product launch and acquisition to stay relevant in the global cleaning services market share. The key players profiled in the report are ABM Industries Inc., Analog Cleaning Systems, Aramark Corporation, Chem-Dry, Cleannet, Jani-King International, Inc., Pritchard Industries Inc, Sodexo, Coit Cleaning And Restoration Services, And The Servicemaster Company, Llc.



Key Benefits

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2020-2030 identify the prevailing Cleaning Services market opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and supplier's tenable stakeholder's make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according their revenue contribution the industry.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Improved Online Presence

3.4.1.2. Growth in demand among commercial consumers

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Intense competition

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Demand for construction and post-construction cleaning services

3.5. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.5.1. Introduction

3.5.2. Impact on the cleaning services

3.6. Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Top Impacting Factor



CHAPTER 4: CLEANING SERVICES MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Window Cleaning

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3. Vacuuming

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.4. Floor Care

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.5. Maid services

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.6. Carpet & Upholstery

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.7. Other services

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 5: CLEANING SERVICES MARKET, BY END-USER

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Commercial

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3. Residential

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 6: CLEANING SERVICES MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

7.1. Top winning strategies

7.2. Product mapping

7.3. Competitive dashboard

7.4. Competitive heat map

7.5. Key developments

7.5.1. Acquisition

7.5.2. Business Expansion

7.5.3. Product Launch



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. ABM INDUSTRIES INC.

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Key Executives

8.1.3. Company snapshot

8.1.4. Operating business segments

8.1.5. Product portfolio

8.1.6. Business performance

8.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. ANALOG CLEANING SYSTEMS

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Key Executives

8.2.3. Company snapshot

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. ARAMARK CORPORATION

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Key Executives

8.3.3. Company snapshot

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.3.5. Business performance

8.4. CHEM-DRY

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Key Executives

8.4.3. Company snapshot

8.4.4. Operating business segments

8.4.5. Product portfolio

8.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. CLEANNET

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Key Executives

8.5.3. Company snapshot

8.5.4. Operating business segments

8.5.5. Product portfolio

8.6. JANI-KING INTERNATIONAL, INC.

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Key Executives

8.6.3. Company snapshot

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.7. PRITCHARD INDUSTRIES INC

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Key Executives

8.7.3. Company snapshot

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.8. SODEXO

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Key Executives

8.8.3. Company snapshot

8.8.4. Product portfolio

8.8.5. Business performance

8.9. COIT CLEANING AND RESTORATION SERVICES

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Key Executives

8.9.3. Company snapshot

8.9.4. Product portfolio

8.10. THE SERVICEMASTER COMPANY, LLC

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Key Executives

8.10.3. Company snapshot

8.10.4. Product portfolio

