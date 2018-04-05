Global Cloud Backup Market 2017-2018 & 2023 - High Adoption Rate Of Hybrid Cloud & Growing Adoption Among SMEs

The global cloud backup market is expected to rise with a CAGR of 26% during forecast period 2016-2023.

The key factors driving the growth of global cloud backup market are generation of huge quantity of data, rising adoption of Software as a Service (SaaS), cloud storage provide low cost application and infrastructure, increasing demand for cloud storage solution for secure and efficient data access.

Geographically, North America is the leading region for global cloud backup market in terms of market revenue share. This is due to workload shift to cloud environment. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region over forecast period 2016-2023 due to huge quantity data generation which have promoted the adoption of data management services, with the cloud environment are driving the market growth in this region. Enterprises in Asia-Pacific, mainly India and China are developing their IT infrastructure through the new technology for optimum utilization of existing systems and data.

Global cloud backup market is influenced by presence of leading companies such as Acronis International GmbH, Asigra Inc., Commvault, Microsoft Corporation, Veeam Software etc. Product launch, joint venture, merger and acquisition are some of the crucial strategies adopted by the key market players to gain competitive advantage.

On the basis of component, market is segmented into solution and services. Solution is the dominating component segment owing to the increased adoption of cloud based solutions due to its various advantages such as real time backup and recovery, data deduplication, simple management and monitoring of huge volumes of data, enhanced customer support. On the basis of service provider, market is segmented into cloud service providers, managed service providers, telecom and communication service providers etc. Cloud service providers is the dominating service provider segment owing to the increased adoption of cloud platforms such as Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, Infrastructure as a Service, etc.

Public cloud deployment is the dominating segment owing to the development of novel methods by the enterprises to reduce the cloud backup cost and enhance the operational benefits. On the basis of organization size, market is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. Large enterprises is the leading segment.



According to the European Commission, in 2016, the use of cloud computing in large enterprises was increased by approx. 10% in European countries compared to 2014, 21% of enterprises were using cloud computing for storage of files into electronic form and email hosting in 2016.

Company Profiles



