Global Cloud Gaming Market Report 2019: $2.5 Bn Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2024
Jun 28, 2019, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Gaming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market to reach a value of US$ 2,579 Million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 22% during 2019-2024.
Increasing mobile gaming audience and digitalization in gaming technology are two of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, constant update and maintenance of a backup are some of the benefits provided by cloud gaming. This eliminates the need for keeping physical copies of software and minimizes the overall gaming cost.
Moreover, cloud gaming also offers a reduction of data storage and ease of accessibility to the users. All these factors have contributed to the overall popularity of cloud gaming.
Additionally, improving network connectivity, availability of instant play games, and download- and installation-free gameplays on almost all operating systems and devices such as Android, Linux, Mac, iOS and Chrome OS are also catalyzing the market growth.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global cloud gaming market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global cloud gaming industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the devices type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the genre?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the gamers?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global cloud gaming industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global cloud gaming industry?
- What is the structure of the global cloud gaming industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global cloud gaming industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Cloud Gaming Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Devices Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Genre
5.5 Market Breakup by Technology
5.6 Market Breakup by Gamers
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Devices Type
6.1 Smartphones
6.2 Smart TVs
6.3 Consoles
6.4 Tablets
6.5 PCs
7 Market Breakup by Genre
7.1 Adventure/Role Playing Games
7.2 Puzzles
7.3 Social Games
7.4 Strategy
7.5 Simulation
7.6 Others
8 Market Breakup by Technology
8.1 Video Streaming
8.2 File Streaming
9 Market Breakup by Gamers
9.1 Hardcore Gamers
9.2 Casual Gamers
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Utomik B.V.
15.3.2 Nvidia Corporation
15.3.3 Snoost
15.3.4 Numecent Holdings Ltd.
15.3.5 RemoteMyApp SP ZOO (Vortex)
15.3.6 Parsec Cloud Inc.
15.3.7 Paperspace
15.3.8 LiquidSky Software Inc.
15.3.9 Simplay Gaming Ltd.
15.3.10 Ubitus Inc.
15.3.11 Microsoft Corporation
15.3.12 Sony
15.3.13 Amazon web services
15.3.14 Google
15.3.15 IBM Corporation
15.3.16 Samsung electronics
15.3.17 GameFly
15.3.18 CiiNow, Inc.
