Global CMOS Image Sensor Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Security and Surveillance Bolsters Growth

The global CMOS image sensor market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.32% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2031. Factors such as rising demand for security and surveillance, rising demand for consumer electronics, and growing technology advancement are projected to drive the market growth for the forecast period. Additionally, growing terrorist attacks, and also increase in rate of surgery are expected to boost the market growth. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of USD 39,445 million by the end of 2031, up from a revenue of USD 15,755 Million in the year 2018.

The global CMOS image sensor market is segmented by technology, and end use industry. By end use industry, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, medical, industrial, security & surveillance, automotive & transportation, and aerospace & defence. Amongst these segments automotive & transportation segment is anticipated to hold the revenue of USD 6,646.7 Million which is the highest as compared to revenue in 2018 which was USD 2,053.5 Million.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Out of these regions, the market in Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold the largest revenue of USD 17,759.3 Million by the end of 2031. Additionally, in the year 2018, the market in this region generated a revenue of USD 6,501.0 Million.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global CMOS image sensor market that are included in our report are STMicroelectronics International NV, Samsung Electronics America, Inc., Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, ON Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Canon, Inc., SK Hynix Inc., OMNIVISION Technologies Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Panasonic Industry Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and others.

