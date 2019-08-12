Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts Report 2019
DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cognitive Assessment and Training - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cognitive Assessment and Training market worldwide is projected to grow by US$21.3 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 32.5%.
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Pen & Paper Based, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 25.6%.
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.4 Billion by the year 2025, Pen & Paper Based will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 39% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.8 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$996 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Pen & Paper Based will reach a market size of US$585.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 30.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Bracket
- Brain Resource Limited
- CRF Health
- Cambridge Cognition
- Cognifit
- Cogstate
- Ert Clinical
- Pearson Plc
- Quest Diagnostics
- Verasci
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Cognitive Assessment and Training Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Pen & Paper Based (Assessment Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Hosted (Assessment Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Biometrics (Assessment Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Assessment (Assessment Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Data Management (Solutions) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Data Analysis & Reporting (Solutions) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Pen & Paper Based (Assessment Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Hosted (Assessment Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Biometrics (Assessment Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Assessment (Assessment Type) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
- Data Management (Solutions) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Data Analysis & Reporting (Solutions) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Cognitive Assessment and Training Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Pen & Paper Based (Assessment Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Hosted (Assessment Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Biometrics (Assessment Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Assessment (Assessment Type) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Data Management (Solutions) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
- Data Analysis & Reporting (Solutions) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
IV. COMPETITION
