Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts Report 2019

Cognitive Assessment and Training market worldwide is projected to grow by US$21.3 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 32.5%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Pen & Paper Based, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 25.6%.



The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.4 Billion by the year 2025, Pen & Paper Based will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 39% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.8 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$996 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Pen & Paper Based will reach a market size of US$585.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 30.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include:



Bracket

Brain Resource Limited

CRF Health

Cambridge Cognition

Cognifit

Cogstate

Ert Clinical

Pearson Plc

Quest Diagnostics

Verasci

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Cognitive Assessment and Training Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Pen & Paper Based (Assessment Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Hosted (Assessment Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Biometrics (Assessment Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Assessment (Assessment Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Data Management (Solutions) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Data Analysis & Reporting (Solutions) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Pen & Paper Based (Assessment Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Hosted (Assessment Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Biometrics (Assessment Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Assessment (Assessment Type) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Data Management (Solutions) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

Data Analysis & Reporting (Solutions) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Cognitive Assessment and Training Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Pen & Paper Based (Assessment Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Hosted (Assessment Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Biometrics (Assessment Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Assessment (Assessment Type) Market in Europe : Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Data Management (Solutions) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

for 2019 & 2025 Data Analysis & Reporting (Solutions) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe : 2019 & 2025

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rqzrsn

