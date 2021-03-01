Global Cookie, Cracker, Pasta, and Tortilla Market Report 2021-2025 & 2030

DUBLIN, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cookie, Cracker, Pasta, and Tortilla Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cookie, cracker, pasta, and tortilla market is expected to grow from $276.84 billion in 2020 to $296.25 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%.



Cookie, Cracker, Pasta, And Tortilla Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global cookie, cracker, pasta, and tortilla market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the cookie, cracker, pasta, and tortilla? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Cookie, Cracker, Pasta, And Tortilla market global report answers all these questions and many more.



Major companies in the cookie, cracker, pasta, and tortilla products market include Mondelez International; Kellogg Co; Campbell Soup Co.; Gruma SAB de CV and Tyson Foods.



The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $390.66 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.



The cookie, cracker, pasta, and tortilla products market consists of sales of cookie, cracker, pasta, and tortilla products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce cookie, cracker, pasta, and tortilla products. The companies in the cookie, cracker, pasta, and tortilla products industry produce cookies and crackers, or prepare flour and dough mixes and dough from flour ground elsewhere or manufacturing dry pasta.



The establishments in this industry may package the dry pasta they produce with other ingredients. The companies package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments. The cookie, cracker, pasta, and tortilla products market is segmented into cookie and cracker; dry pasta, dough, and flour mixes and tortilla.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global cookie, cracker, pasta, and tortilla market, accounting for 45% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global cookie, cracker, pasta, and tortilla market. Africa was the smallest region in the global cookie, cracker, pasta, and tortilla market.



Companies manufacturing cookie, cracker, pasta and tortilla are increasingly using NIR analyzer technology for moisture analysis of the product. Near-Infrared (NIR) analysis is a spectroscopic technique that makes use of the naturally occurring electromagnetic spectrum region of wavelengths between 700nm and 2500nm. The flour used in manufacturing can vary considerably in its protein quality, protein quantity, moisture, enzymatic activity, color, and physical properties when obtained from different sources.



The cookie, cracker, pasta, and tortilla market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021.



Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period.



Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in the end user markets, thereby driving the market during forecast period.



