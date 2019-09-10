Global Crawler Camera Systems Markets 2019-2027: Major Market Players are Focusing on Brand Enhancement and M&A

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Crawler Camera Systems Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall crawler camera systems worldwide is set to grow with 6.70% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The crawler camera system is regarded as the future of pipeline inspection system and is characterized by efficient, accurate and cost-effective functionality based on consumer needs. Crawler camera systems are majorly used for sewer inspection; concisely, growing demand for sewer inspection systems is driving the growth of crawler camera systems worldwide. Global sewer inspection camera systems market is growing with a CAGR of more than 10% worldwide, consequently, we are expecting robust growth in crawler camera systems market.

Crawler camera systems are advanced & portable inspection systems and are built to endure punitive environments. These systems are technologically advanced to deliver data reporting and crystal-clear images. Crawler camera systems are being used in different types of industries such as oil refineries, gas distribution network, food & beverages, and others. Rising industrialization and technological advancement in inspection systems are the major growth drivers for the crawler camera systems market. On account of all these factors, we are expecting high growth in the crawler camera systems market during the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the municipal segment is the leader in crawler camera systems market with more than 40% of the market share worldwide. Crawler camera systems are being used in municipalities due to its valuable features such as lightweight, portability, robustness and reliability. Crawler camera systems can reach remote sites includes constrained pipes, flood drains, inner part of water sewers and large offsets. To enhance the security levels and control the error percentage at the time of inspection, numerous municipalities are using crawler camera systems. As a result of the aforementioned aspects, the municipal segment will continue leading the crawler camera systems market throughout the forecast period.

Based on the geography, in 2018, North America was the leader in crawler camera systems market with more than 40% of the market share followed by Europe. Augmented investment in revolutionizing infrastructure, swift acceptance of technologies and rapid rise in the number of smart cities, are the major growth drivers in the region.

Europe is the second-largest market for crawler camera systems due to transforming infrastructure in the region. Hefty funding for infrastructural growth in the Asia Pacific countries such as China and India are leading the demand for crawler camera systems in the region. On account of these factors, we are expecting high growth in crawler camera systems market in the North America region during the forecast period.

Major market players are focusing on strategies such as brand enhancement and mergers & acquisitions to improve their market position. For instance, in April 2018, a subsidiary of SPX Corporation merged with Cues, Inc. parent company, ELXCI Corporation.

This merger will benefit SPX Corporation to add highly complementary solutions to their Radiodetection business and provide a diversified portfolio for detection & measurement segment. Brand enhancement, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launch are expected to remain a key strategy in the market in years to come.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



2.1. Global Crawler Camera Systems Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Crawler Camera Systems Market, By Application, 2019 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Crawler Camera Systems Market, By End-Use, 2019 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Crawler Camera Systems Market, By Geography, 2019 (US$ Mn)

3. Global Crawler Camera Systems Market Analysis

3.1. Global Crawler Camera Systems Market Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Challenges

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, By Geography, 2019

3.4. Market Positioning of Key Industry Participants

3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted

4. Global Crawler Camera Systems Market Value, By Application , 2019 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Market Analysis

4.2. Drain Inspection

4.3. Pipeline Inspection

4.4. Tank, Void, Cavity or Conduit Inspection

5. Global Crawler Camera Systems Market Value, By End-Use , 2019 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Market Analysis

5.2. Industrial

5.3. Municipal

5.4. Residential

5.5. Commercial

6. North America Crawler Camera Systems Market Analysis, 2019 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

7. Europe Crawler Camera Systems Market Analysis, 2019 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

8. Asia Pacific Crawler Camera Systems Market Analysis, 2019 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

9. Rest of World Crawler Camera Systems Market Analysis, 2019 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

10. Company Profiles

10.1 SPX Corporation (Cues, Inc.)

10.2 Deep Trekker Inc.

10.3 Inuktun Services Ltd.

10.4 AM Industrial (UK) Ltd.

10.5 iPEK International GmbH

10.6 Mini-Cam Ltd

10.7 Rausch Electronics USA LLC

10.8 Subsite Electronics

10.9 INSPECTOR SYSTEMS Rainer Hitzel GmbH

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ae282u

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

