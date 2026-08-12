Global Crossing Airlines Voluntarily Dismisses Litigation with Ascent Global Logistics and Companies Conclude Commercial Agreement

BELLEVILLE, Mich. and MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Global Logistics ("Ascent") and Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (Cboe CA: JET, Cboe CA: JET.B, OTCQB: JETMF) ("GlobalX") today announced that the companies have formally concluded their 2023 exclusive brokerage agreement, following GlobalX's voluntary dismissal of its lawsuit against Ascent in Miami-Dade County in Florida on June 4, 2026. GlobalX has agreed to payment terms for amounts owed to Ascent. In addition, GlobalX granted a full release of its claims cited in the voluntarily dismissed lawsuit.

With this matter resolved, both companies will continue to focus on serving their respective customers and business partners with excellence.

About Ascent Global Logistics

Ascent Global Logistics, headquartered in Belleville, Michigan, is a leading global provider of expedited, time-critical logistics solutions and other direct transportation services. The Company connects customers to its extensive carrier network and its owned airline via its proprietary, digital PEAK™ freight marketplace, which provides robust carrier capacity and transparent pricing, backed by 24/7/365 logistics experts. To learn more, visit www.ascentlogistics.com.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc.

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline flying the Airbus A320 family of aircraft. The Company's services include domestic and international ACMI and charter flights for passengers and cargo throughout the US, Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America. GlobalX is IOSA certified by IATA and holds TCOs for Europe, the UK, and Australia.

SOURCE Ascent Global Logistics