Rob Walpole Appointed CEO of Ascent Global Logistics, with Executive Leadership Additions Focused on Global Growth and Customer Success

BELLEVILLE, Mich., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Global Logistics ("Ascent"), a leading provider of technology-enabled, expedited logistics and supply chain solutions, today announced several key executive appointments that reinforce the company's plan to accelerate growth and expansion in the supply chain services and time-critical logistics sector. The additions include Rob Walpole as Chief Executive Officer, Daryl Knight as Chief Commercial Officer and Enrique Valera Holthus as Country General Manager, Mexico.

Rob Walpole joined Ascent in October 2025, bringing global supply chain leadership experience and a strong background in scaling global enterprises in the supply chain sector. Walpole most recently served as CEO of Custom Goods Logistics, a fulfillment and value-add warehousing business based in California, and previously held senior executive roles at Delta Cargo, DP World and DB Schenker, where he led major global logistics and supply chain divisions.

Daryl Knight joined Ascent in June 2025 and oversees the company's global sales and commercial strategy, driving growth across its time-critical logistics portfolio. With more than 20 years of experience at ProTrans, Purolator and DHL Supply Chain, Knight is recognized for his customer-centric leadership and deep expertise in expedited and time-critical transportation. At Ascent, he will lead growth efforts in our target end markets of mobility, industrial & manufacturing, aerospace & aviation, life sciences and high-tech. Knight remains focused on expanding Ascent's presence in high-value sectors and delivering measurable value to customers worldwide.

Enrique Valera Holthus joined Ascent in October 2025, bringing extensive leadership experience in logistics and supply chain operations across Latin America. Valera's expertise in scaling organizations, strengthening cross-border networks, and driving growth supports Ascent's expansion and long-standing leadership in Mexico, where the company has operated since 2011. He previously served as CEO of TIBA Mexico and spent a long tenure with DB Schenker, holding senior roles including CEO of Schenker Mexico and Managing Director of Schenker Argentina. He will lead Ascent's strategy to advance its forwarding and truckload import and export operations, reinforcing its position as a premier provider of time-critical logistics solutions in Mexico.

"Ascent has built a tremendous reputation for putting customers first, supported by exceptional people and technology in the complex time-critical logistics market," said Rob Walpole, CEO of Ascent Global Logistics. "I'm excited about the opportunity to build on that capability in our core markets and accelerate growth into new geographies and industry sectors. We will continue investing in our people and in our proprietary PEAK™ Marketplace to strengthen Ascent's competitive position globally."

About Ascent Global Logistics

Ascent Global Logistics, headquartered in Belleville, Michigan, is a leading global provider of expedited, time-critical logistics solutions and other direct transportation services. The Company connects customers to its extensive carrier network and its owned airline via its proprietary, digital PEAK™ freight marketplace, which provides robust carrier capacity and transparent pricing, backed by 24/7/365 logistics experts. The experienced Ascent team solves customers' most challenging logistics needs by providing industry-leading service and top-tier satisfaction. To learn more, visit www.ascentlogistics.com.

