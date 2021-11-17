Global DC Drives Market Report 2021-2026 - New DC Drives Score over DC Counterparts in Motion Control for Industrial Applications

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DC Drives - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global DC Drives Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2026

Global market for DC Drives estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period.



DC drives have gained significant adoption in industrialized countries owing to continuous automation with electronic and electrical devices. The increasing popularity of DC drives can also be attributed to their simple operations, speed-related flexibility and simple start-stop functions.

The growing adoption of these drives is also favored by their affordable prices. The global market for DC drives is propelled by increasing implementation of these drives within the power sector coupled with industrial development, announcement of new projects and increasing investments by companies.

The continuous growth of industrial infrastructure and expansion of manufacturing units in developing economies are anticipated to further bolster the market growth. Rapid industrialization and urbanization along with increasing applications across processing industries are bound to create strong demand for DC motors.



While cost-effectiveness is likely to remain a key driver, factors such as technical benefits and increasing focus on energy-efficient systems are slated to augment the market expansion. Ongoing efforts by manufacturers to improve energy efficiency associated with DC drives are anticipated to drive adoption.

In addition, companies are benefitting from continuous advances in DC drive firmware for all voltage and configuration settings. The market is anticipated to witness new opportunities due to ongoing product development endeavors and the requirement to enhance communication options for control features.

On the other hand, DC drives are poised to gain from increasing investments in smart city initiatives and robust industrial demand. Regionally, emerging economies are likely to offer lucrative growth prospects, while industrially developed nations are anticipated to become mature markets with limited growth prospects.

While China remains the primary DC drives market owing to rapid industrialization, developing nations like India and Brazil are expected to make a healthy contribution to the global market.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Subdued Industrial Activity Amid Pandemic Induced Restrictions Impacts Demand for Drives and Motors

DC Drives: Effective Motion Control Systems for DC Motors

Working Principle

Analog DC Drives

Digital DC Drives

AC Versus DC Drives

DC Drives Remain Indispensable Component for Various Industrial Applications

Medium Voltage Drives & Oil & Gas Industry: Key Segments

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Asia-Pacific Maintains Leadership Position in Global DC Drives Market

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 39 Featured)

ABB Ltd.

American Electric Technologies, Inc.

Crompton Greaves Ltd.

Danfoss A/S

Emerson Electric Co.

GE Power Conversion

KB Electronics

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Toshiba International Corporation (TIC)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Automation Becomes Part of Growing Industries, Processes and Factories, Demand DC Drives Remains Relevant

Growing Importance of Automation in Metals & Mining Operations Presents Favorable Opportunities

Digital Transformation of Pharmaceutical Industry Presents New Avenues for DC Drives

Rising Application of DC Drives in Food & Beverage Processing to Give a Boost to the Market

Recovery in Oil and Gas Sector to Support Demand for DC Drives

Notable Growth Prospects for EOR to Benefit Demand

DC Drives Get More Attention in Oil & Gas Industry with Deeper Drilling Operations

Rise in Investments in Water and Wastewater Treatment Projects to Drive Demand

Rise in Application of DC Drives in Power Generation

Strong Pressure to Cut Carbon Footprint Drives Demand for Energy Efficient Drives

Correlation between Increase in Motor Drive Efficiency & CO2 Emissions

New DC Drives Score over DC Counterparts in Motion Control for Industrial Applications

Digital DC Drives Gain Traction Over Analog DC Drives

Role of Silicon Controlled Rectifiers (SCRs) in Operation of DC Drives

Design Trends in DC Drives

Digital DC Drives at High Power Rating

PWM Drives at Low Power Rating

Use of Permanent Magnet DC Motor for Servo Applications

Latest Technological Trends with Potential to Drive Broader Adoption of Brushless DC Motors and Drives

A Glimpse of Key Trends in Servo Drives Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m01l4a

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

