Global Diabetes Injection Pens Market Report 2022: Featuring AstraZeneca, Becton Dickinson, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Wockhardt & More

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diabetes Injection Pens Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The purpose of this research study titled 'Diabetes Injection Pens Market - Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2022 - 2030' is to provide investors, developers, company executives and industry participants with in-depth analysis to allow them to take strategic initiatives and decisions related to the prospects in the global diabetes injection pens market. This report presents and analyzes the major trends prevalent in the global diabetes injection pens market and the market size and forecast.



This report also includes qualitative assessment factors such as market dynamics (drivers, restraints and opportunities) to have a good understanding of the current and anticipated trends in the global diabetes injection pens market. Competition assessment tools such as market attractiveness assessment and competitive landscape analysis by key players are also demonstrated in the study. Furthermore, this report concludes with profiling of key market players currently enjoying prominent position in the diabetes injection pens market.



Injection pens are observed to be administered in both type I and type II patients. Between these patient groups, type II diabetes acquires the larger revenue share due to large patient population belonging to this condition. In addition, since type II diabetes majorly occurs in adult individuals, rational insulin administration through injection pens is highly prevalent.

However, increasing patient base of children suffering with type II diabetes presents lucrative penetration opportunity to the diabetes injection pens manufacturers. Based on injection forms, this market is categorized into disposable and reusable injection pens. Both disposable and reusable forms of diabetes injection pens are nearly equally used across patients worldwide. However, it is observed that reusable pens are more preferred in developed markets. It is anticipated that the same trend will continue through the forecast period, with higher preference for disposable injection forms being more preferred in developing economies.



Geographically, the global diabetes injection pens market is cumulative to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.



Among the considered regional markets, North America and Europe together occupy the largest revenue share of the global diabetes injection pens market. In North America and globally, the United States captures the largest revenue share. The dominance of United States is attributed to large diabetic population, better reimbursement system and healthcare awareness about treatment and management of diabetes. The Europe market, however, is observed to be saturated and will undergo average growth rate. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest progressing regional market for diabetes injection pens. Growing awareness and increased ability of patients to pay for advanced medicine are the key driving factors for Asia Pacific diabetes injection pens market.



Market Segmentation

Indication

Type I Diabetes

Type II Diabetes

Product

Insulin Pens

Insulin Pen Needles

Form

Disposable

Reusable

Key Questions Answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Diabetes Injection Pens market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Diabetes Injection Pens market?

Which is the largest regional market for Diabetes Injection Pens market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , and & ? Which are the key trends driving Diabetes Injection Pens market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Diabetes Injection Pens market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Diabetes Injection Pens Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics



4. Diabetes Injection Pens Market: By Indication, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



5. Diabetes Injection Pens Market: By Product, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



6. Diabetes Injection Pens Market: By Form, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



7. North America Diabetes Injection Pens Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



8. UK and European Union Diabetes Injection Pens Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. Asia Pacific Diabetes Injection Pens Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. Latin America Diabetes Injection Pens Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. Middle East and Africa Diabetes Injection Pens Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



12. Company Profile



Companies Mentioned

AstraZeneca plc

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Biocon Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Jiangsu Delfu Co.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Owen Mumford Ltd.

Wockhardt Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lq9hf1

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets