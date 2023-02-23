Global Digital Rights Management Market Trends/Analysis Report 2023-2027 Featuring Adobe, Apple, Dell, DivX, Fasoo, IBM, Microsoft, NEXTLABS, Oracle, and Sony

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Rights Management Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Application (Mobile Content, Mobile Gaming, Video-On-Demand and Others), By Enterprise Size, By Industry Vertical, By Deployment Mode, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital rights management market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

The rise in concerns regarding data security and privacy, increasing adoption of security solutions among enterprises, and expansion of the IT industry are the key factors driving the global digital rights management market growth for the next five years.



Digital rights management technology helps to stop the unauthorized copying of data. It restricts the use of files until the user does not enter the correct license template. Digital rights management can assign rights to specific people who can open and use the file, even though the file can be copied and shared with other users.

High internet penetration and the proliferation of smart devices are expected to bolster the demand for digital rights management technology to safeguard the confidential information of enterprises.



Digitization Trend in Enterprises Drives the Market Growth



High usage of laptops & PCs in IT companies to complete daily tasks generates a large amount of confidential information that needs to be protected from unwanted authorization. Companies are providing real-time access to employees and the facility to transmit and store data across mobile devices, the cloud, and disks.

The ongoing trend of flexible work culture and significant Bring Your Device (BYOD) adoption among businesses support mobile technology growth. Also, the rapid shift of government in developing countries from manual platforms to online platforms to enhance transparency and provide easy access to residents is creating a demand for advanced security solutions.



Due to industries and government authorities' high usage of online platforms, the cybersecurity threat is witnessing an upward trend. Hackers use malicious ways to steal the confidential information of enterprises and the government, which sometimes leads to substantial financial loss for companies.

Upgradation in the existing infrastructure and innovation in security solutions strengthens data security solutions to defend against cyber-attacks and commercial data theft. Third-party and cloud service providers are offering digital rights management solutions curated according to the needs of the government and enterprises.



Increasing Volume of Digital Content Supports the Market Growth



The rising adoption of smartphones and the availability of high-speed internet connectivity is fueling the demand for digital media across the globe. An increase in the adoption of IoT-based devices and the expected deployment of 5G technology is expected to create huge growth potential for the global digital rights management market in the forecast period.

Most of the media consumption is in digital format. Digital rights management is a tool to protect digital content. An increase in the number of people subscribing to video and audio streaming platforms and the large amounts of data generated through these digital platforms are expected to contribute to the market growth significantly.

Competitive Landscape



Adobe Inc.

Apple Inc.

Dell Inc.

DivX, LLC.

Fasoo

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Nextlabs Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Sony Corporation

Digital Rights Management Market, By Application:

Mobile Content

Mobile Gaming

Video-On-Demand

Others

Digital Rights Management Market, By Enterprise Size:

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprise

Digital Rights Management Market, By Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

Printing & Publication Educational

Television & Film

Others

Digital Rights Management Market, By Deployment Mode:

On-Premises

Cloud

Digital Rights Management Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Iraq

Turkey

