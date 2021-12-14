Global Direct-to-consumer Pet Food Markets, 2021-2027 - Opportunities in the Usage of Cannabis in Pet Food

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Direct-to-consumer Pet Food Market by Type Pet Type Health Condition - Global Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The direct-to-consumer pet food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% to reach USD 32.32 billion by 2027.



The growth projections of this market are mainly attributed to the factors like rising pet E-commerce, humanization of pets, rising millennial pet owners, willingness to spend more on premium pet foods, and convenience in purchasing pet food.

In addition, emerging Asia-Pacific and Latin American economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for players operating in this market.



Based on type, the direct-to-consumer pet food market is mainly segmented into meals, treats, and supplements. The pet meals segment is projected to command the largest share of the overall direct-to-consumer pet food market in 2020. This segment's dominant position is mainly attributed to the rising demand for high-quality ingredients products and the humanization of pets.



Based on animal type, the direct-to-consumer pet food market is mainly segmented into dogs, cats, and others. The dogs segment is expected to command the largest share of the overall global direct-to-consumer market in 2020. The large share of this market is mainly attributed to rising dog ownership. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, in 2019, ~38% of households had one or more dogs.



The Asia-Pacific region is slated to register the fastest growth during the analysis period, primarily due to the significant expansion of the economy and the rising business of E-commerce.

The APAC region contributes more than 60% of global economic growth, contributing to the penetration of leading pet players in the region. Further, online shopping is increasing as consumers are digitally savvy and rely on this channel for information.

Key questions answered in the report-

At what rate is the demand for direct-to-consumer pet food projected to grow for the next 5-7 years?

What is the historical market size and growth rate for direct-to-consumer pet food across the globe?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at a global and regional level? What are the major opportunities for existing market players and new entrants in the market?

What impact does the current COVID-19 pandemic have on the direct-to-consumer pet food market at various levels in the value chain?

Which segments are creating the major traction for the vendors in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for manufacturers operating in the direct-to-consumer pet food market?

Who are the major players in the direct-to-consumer pet food market? And also, what are their specific product/service offerings in the pet food industry?

What recent developments have taken place in the direct-to-consumer pet food market, and which strategic developments are creating a global impact in this market?

Market Insights



Drivers

Rising Pet Population Coupled with Increasing Pet Food Expenditure

Increasing Prevalence of Zoonotic Diseases

Rising Demand for Premium Pet Food Products

Growing Number of Pet D2C Brands and Start-Ups

Rise in Pet E-Commerce Trend

Restraints

Quality Issues Related to Pet Food Products and Product Recalls

Opportunities

Usage of Cannabis in Pet Food

Trends

Rising Demand for Customized Pet Food

Humanization of Pets

Impact of COVID-19 on the Direct-to-Consumer Pet Food Market

Key Players

The key players operating in the direct-to-consumer pet food market are

Nestle S.A.

General Mills Inc .

. Mars Inc.

Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc.

J.M Smucker Co.

Schell & Kampeter Inc.

Heristo AG

Simmon Pet Food Inc.

Well Pet LLC.

Framer Dog Inc.

Jinex Inc.

Justfood for Dogs LLC

Ollie Pet Inc.

Vitakraft Pet Care GmbH & Co.

P&G Pe Alleghenytcare Indian Broiler Group

Grand food

Total Alimentos S.A.

Lupus Alimentos

Grupo Pilar S.A .

. Himalaya Drug Co.

Beaphar Pet Health Care

PetGuard

Harringtons

Scope of the Report

Direct-to-Consumer Pet Food Market, by Type

Meal

Dry Meal

Wet Meal

Treats

Standard Treats

Dental Chews

Standard Chews

Supplements

Direct-to-Consumer Pet Food Market, by Animal Type

Dogs

Cats

Others

Direct-to-Consumer Pet Food Market, by Health Condition

Dental Problem

Skin Problem

Joint Health

Allergies

Stress

Heart Health

Digestive Health

