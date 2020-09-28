Global Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Markets, 2014-2020 & 2025: Focus on Oil and Gas, Defense, Infrastructure, & Transportation Industries
Sep 28, 2020, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) market exhibited double-digit growth during 2014-2019. The distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) system refers to an adaptable fiber optic technology that consists of an optoelectronic instrument to measure acoustic interactions. The instruments detect vibrations and capture acoustic energy along the optical fiber. It is primarily used for monitoring the vibrations generated by hot-tapping pipelines, leaks, moving automobiles and failing mechanical components during industrial operations.
This aids in detecting, classifying and accurately locating the site of vibrations or defects. In comparison to the traditionally used methods, DAS systems do not require discrete sensors and additional transducers, owing to which, they find extensive applications across various industries.
Significant growth in the transportation industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. DAS systems are widely used for analyzing the speed and density of traffic and predicting possible disruptions on the roads. Furthermore, they are also used for detecting physical changes in objects over long distances and are highly efficient in harsh environments.
As a result, DAS systems are employed in the oil and gas industry for determining properties and characteristics of flow in different pipelines near the wellbores. Various technological advancements, such as the development of improved quantitative data analysis systems that offer higher processing speeds for data interpretation, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.
The increasing utilization of DAS systems in the energy and power sector for efficient transmission and distribution, and in the military and defense sector for enhanced border surveillance are some of the other factors that are expected to drive the market further.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Hardware
6.2 Software
6.3 Services
7 Market Breakup by Fiber Type
7.1 Single-Mode Fiber
7.2 Multi-Mode Fiber
8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
8.1 Oil and Gas
8.2 Defense
8.3 Infrastructure
8.4 Transportation
8.5 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
- Baker Hughes (General Electric)
- Bandweaver
- Halliburton Company
- Hifi Engineering Inc.
- Future Fibre Technologies
- Fotech Group Ltd.
- Omnisens S.A.
- Optasense (QinetiQ)
- Schlumberger
- Silixa Ltd
- Ziebel
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bzturd
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets