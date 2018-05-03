Global Engineering Information Management Solutions, Forecast to 2023

NEW YORK, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitization and SaaS Growth Offset Challenges from Oil & Gas Industry

Large-scale, process-driven industries, such as utilities, generate large amounts of engineering documentation that requires collaboration for project completion and archiving for regulatory compliance.The days of keeping schematics in filing cabinets and viewing them on drafting tables has given way to digitization and file sharing across employees and contractors on personal computers and mobile devices.



With capital projects growing in size and complexity and an increasingly distributed workforce, the need for managing the accompanying engineering information is greater than ever. Growth in the engineering information management (EIM) market will come from companies transitioning to fully computer-aided design workflows and embracing software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for their digital transformation while dealing with the economic fluctuations of the oil & gas industry.



Despite facing economic uncertainty and other challenges, such as energy demand and price fluctuations, Hexagon, Aveva, and BlueCielo are well positioned to continue leading the EIM market, controlling just over 50% of the market between them as of 2017. Frost & Sullivan expects revenues for the EIM solutions market to increase from $322.5 million in 2016 to 627.5 million in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0% over the forecast period.



Research Scope

This study on the EIM solutions market covers the following:



• Global market trend analyses, including market drivers and restraints

• A competitive landscape, in terms of major participants and market share analysis.



The base year for this study is 2016, with forecasts running up to 2023. The research highlights key trends impacting the global EIM solutions market and outlines future implications.



Geographic Scope: The global EIM solutions market has been segmented into North America, Latin America (NALA); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific (APAC). Challenges on economic uncertainty impact each region uniquely, with EMEA dealing with the ramifications of the United Kingdom voting to leave the European Union in 2016 (i.e., Brexit), becoming official in 2019; demographic growth trends in APAC increasing the need for energy, utilities, and infrastructure projects; and NALA refocusing on infrastructure due to the business-friendly economic environment in the short term and transitions to renewable energy sources in the long term.



Key Issue Addressed

• Will the market continue to grow at its present rate over the forecast period? What are the drivers and restraints for growth in this market?

• Where do EIM solutions' underlying technologies stand today and going forward? What are the primary challenges faced by vendors addressing this market? How can vendors overcome these challenges? How do vendor ecosystems factor into this market?

• What does the current competitive landscape look like? Will there be any new market entrants over the next 4-5 years? Is the market attractive for mergers and acquisitions? • What are the revenue breakdowns by geographical regions - NALA / EMEA / APAC? Which are the fastest growing regions?



