Global Environmental Testing Market Report 2019: Industry Overview, Regulatory Environment, Product Overview, Recent Industry Activity & Focus On Select Players

DUBLIN, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Environmental Testing - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Environmental Testing in US$.



The report profiles 47 companies including many key and niche players such as

AB Sciex LLC ( USA )

) Alex Stewart International (UK)

ALS Limited ( USA )

) BioControl Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Bureau Veritas S.A. ( France )

) Eurofins Scientific S.E. ( Luxembourg )

) Intertek Group plc. (UK)

Microbac Laboratories, Inc. ( USA )

) Mrieux NutriSciences ( USA )

) SGS SA ( Switzerland )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Environmental Contamination

An Area of Growing Concern

Outlook

Growing Significance of Environmental Safety in Developing Nations

Competitive Scenario

Challenges Faced

Legislations Drive Demand

Growing Demand for Clean Environment Ups the Need for Environmental Testing

Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Pushes Demand for Testing Procedures

Rapid Testing Technologies

A Fast Growing Segment

Deteriorating Quality of Water: Throws Emphasis on Water Testing Services

Water Analysis Instruments Become Smaller, Cheaper and Faster

Dissolved Oxygen Analysis and Growing Significance

Role of RT-ddPCR Techniques for Quantitating RNA Viruses in Water Samples

Growing Use of Immunoassays in Environmental Testing

Rise in List of Products Identified as Toxic Drives Demand for Novel Tests

Poor Indoor Air Quality ups the Demand for Testing Services

Testing Soil Quality Gains Significant Importance



2. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

Focus on Select Regions

The US

Canada

Europe

China



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Environmental Testing

By Sample Type

Water Testing

Air Analysis

Soil Testing

Types of Environmental Testing Methods

Conventional Testing Methods

Rapid Testing Methods



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Eurofins Scientific to Acquire EAG Laboratories

Eurofins Scientific Acquires JACC and Ecopro Research

KPM Analytics Acquires AMS Alliance

Eurofins Acquires Ana Laboratories

SYNLAB Acquires Geneius Laboratories

Eurofins Acquires Environmental Research & Industrial Co- operation in Slovenia

Eurofins Acquires Nab Labs

SYNLAB to Acquire ALcontrol Group

Eurofins Acquires Ahma Group

Eurofins Acquires Laboratory Business of Ramboll Group

Eurofins Acquires VBM Laboratoriet A/S

Eurofins Acquires Exova's Environment Testing Business

Eurofins Scientific Acquires EAC Corporation



5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 47 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 56)

The United States (30)

(30) Canada (3)

(3) Europe (18)

(18) France (2)

(2)

Germany (2)

(2)

The United Kingdom (9)

(9)

Rest of Europe (5)

(5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qyqyf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

