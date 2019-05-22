Global Environmental Testing Market Report 2019: Industry Overview, Regulatory Environment, Product Overview, Recent Industry Activity & Focus On Select Players
May 22, 2019, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Environmental Testing - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Environmental Testing in US$.
The report profiles 47 companies including many key and niche players such as
- AB Sciex LLC (USA)
- Alex Stewart International (UK)
- ALS Limited (USA)
- BioControl Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Bureau Veritas S.A. (France)
- Eurofins Scientific S.E. (Luxembourg)
- Intertek Group plc. (UK)
- Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
- Mrieux NutriSciences (USA)
- SGS SA (Switzerland)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Environmental Contamination
An Area of Growing Concern
Outlook
Growing Significance of Environmental Safety in Developing Nations
Competitive Scenario
Challenges Faced
Legislations Drive Demand
Growing Demand for Clean Environment Ups the Need for Environmental Testing
Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Pushes Demand for Testing Procedures
Rapid Testing Technologies
A Fast Growing Segment
Deteriorating Quality of Water: Throws Emphasis on Water Testing Services
Water Analysis Instruments Become Smaller, Cheaper and Faster
Dissolved Oxygen Analysis and Growing Significance
Role of RT-ddPCR Techniques for Quantitating RNA Viruses in Water Samples
Growing Use of Immunoassays in Environmental Testing
Rise in List of Products Identified as Toxic Drives Demand for Novel Tests
Poor Indoor Air Quality ups the Demand for Testing Services
Testing Soil Quality Gains Significant Importance
2. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
Focus on Select Regions
The US
Canada
Europe
China
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Environmental Testing
By Sample Type
Water Testing
Air Analysis
Soil Testing
Types of Environmental Testing Methods
Conventional Testing Methods
Rapid Testing Methods
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Eurofins Scientific to Acquire EAG Laboratories
Eurofins Scientific Acquires JACC and Ecopro Research
KPM Analytics Acquires AMS Alliance
Eurofins Acquires Ana Laboratories
SYNLAB Acquires Geneius Laboratories
Eurofins Acquires Environmental Research & Industrial Co- operation in Slovenia
Eurofins Acquires Nab Labs
SYNLAB to Acquire ALcontrol Group
Eurofins Acquires Ahma Group
Eurofins Acquires Laboratory Business of Ramboll Group
Eurofins Acquires VBM Laboratoriet A/S
Eurofins Acquires Exova's Environment Testing Business
Eurofins Scientific Acquires EAC Corporation
5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 47 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 56)
- The United States (30)
- Canada (3)
- Europe (18)
- France (2)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (9)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qyqyf
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article