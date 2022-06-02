Global Examination Gloves Market Opportunities Report 2022: Market Revenue is Expected to Increase to $22.10 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2026

DUBLIN, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Examination Gloves Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global examination gloves market generated $12.19 billion in 2021. The market revenue is expected to increase to $22.10 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2026.

The increase in healthcare facilities and spending and the surge in COVID-19 variant infections play a role in this rise.



The synthetic examination gloves segment will witness a 13.3% CAGR from 2021 to 2026, reaching $16.55 billion by 2026, driven by increased concern and awareness about latex allergies. In synthetic gloves, nitrile examination gloves will grow at a 14.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2026, reaching $14.97 billion.

Latex examination gloves generated $3.34 billion in 2021, which is expected to grow to $5.55 billion by 2026. In sub-segments, the powder-free latex examination gloves are expected to witness a growth of 11.5% from 2021 to 2026, reaching $4.81 billion by 2026.

The Rest of World is expected to witness a 13.0% CAGR from 2021 to 2026 and reach $9.51 billion by 2026, driven by increased healthcare spending and the COVID-19 infection surge.



The examination gloves market is highly competitive and largely dominated by global companies, such as Ansell, Cardinal Health, Kimberly Clark Professional, Mercator Medical S.A., Medline Industries Ltd., and Semperit AG Holding.

Increased adoption of eco-friendly and biodegradable products will drive the global examination gloves market. OEMs and brand manufacturers will develop products to meet evolving industry demands and remain competitive.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Examination Gloves

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Findings

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics

Value Chain

Value Chain Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Healthcare Spending per Capita

Medical Doctors and Nurses

Regulatory Guidelines

Global Production Capacity and Supply of Examination Gloves

Market Trends

Pricing Trends

Advantages/Disadvantages of Latex Examination Gloves

Advantages/Disadvantages of Synthetic Examination Gloves

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Growth Rates

Revenue Forecast by Product

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue by Product and Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Competitive Environment Analysis

Top Competitor Brands, Ansell

Top Competitor Brands, Mercator Medical S.A.

Top Competitor Brands, Cardinal Health

Top Competitor Brands, Medline Industries Ltd.

Top Competitor Brands, Kimberly Clark Professional

Top Competitor Brands, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

Top Competitor Brands, Semperit AG Holding

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Global Latex Examination Gloves

Key Growth Metrics, Latex Examination Gloves

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Latex Examination Gloves

Revenue Growth Rate, Latex Examination Gloves

Revenue Forecast by Product, Latex Examination Gloves

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product, Latex Examination Gloves

Revenue Forecast by Region, Latex Examination Gloves

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region, Latex Examination Gloves

Percent Revenue by Product and Region, Latex Examination Gloves

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Latex Examination Gloves

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type, Latex Examination Gloves

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Competitive Environment, Latex Examination Gloves

Competitive Environment Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Synthetic Examination Gloves

Key Growth Metrics, Synthetic Examination Gloves

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Synthetic Examination Gloves

Revenue Growth Rate, Synthetic Examination Gloves

Revenue Forecast by Product, Synthetic Examination Gloves

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region, Synthetic Examination Gloves

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region, Synthetic Examination Gloves

Percent Revenue by Product and Region, Synthetic Examination Gloves

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Competitive Environment

Competitive Environment Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Biodegradable and Eco-friendly Gloves for a Sustainable Future

Growth Opportunity 2 - Focus on Organic and Inorganic Growth to Remain Viable

Growth Opportunity 3 - Focus on Product Development for Future Sustenance

6. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

Ansell

Cardinal Health

Kimberly Clark Professional

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

Medline Industries Ltd.

Mercator Medical S.A.

Semperit AG Holding

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9z8fma

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets