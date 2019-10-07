Global Fiber Sizing Markets Report, 2013-2018 & 2019-2024 Featuring Michelman, Evonik, Covestro, Hexion, AOC Aliancys, Polymer Chemistry Innovation, and COIM

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fiber Sizing Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fiber sizing market is expected to reach an estimated $687 million by 2024 with a CAGR of 3.3% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the fiber sizing market looks promising with opportunities in glass, carbon, aramid, and natural fiber production. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for reinforced composite materials and the performance benefits of sizing in fiber.

An emerging trend, which has direct impact on the dynamics of the fiber sizing industry, includes development of sizing materials with low or no volatile organic compounds. Michelman, Evonik, Covestro, Hexion, AOC Aliancys, Polymer Chemistry Innovation Inc., and COIM are among the major suppliers of fiber sizing materials.

The report forecasts that sizing for glass fiber will remain the largest segment by value and volume. Sizing for carbon fiber is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for carbon fiber in different end use industries.

Within the fiber sizing market, transportation will remain the largest end use industry by value and volume. Wind Energy is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth in the demand for lightweight and high performance materials.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest market for fiber sizing due to the presence of major glass and carbon fiber manufacturers in the region. ROW is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing demand for composites.

Some of the fiber sizing market companies profiled in this report includes Hexiom, COIM, Michelma, Covestro, Polymer Chemistry Innovation Inc., Aliancys, Evonik, and others.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the fiber sizing market by fiber (glass, carbon, others), end use industry (transportation, pipe & tank, construction, electrical & electronics, wind energy, marine, consumer goods, and others), component (film former, coupling agent, additive & modifier), film former type (epoxy, phenoxy, polyamide, polyurethane, polypropylene, others), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which products segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting fiber sizing market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this fiber sizing market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this fiber sizing market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this fiber sizing market and reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the fiber sizing market?

Q.8. Who are the major players in this fiber sizing market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.9. What are some of the competing products in this fiber sizing market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.10. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this fiber sizing market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Background and Classifications



2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Fiber Sizing Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Fiber Sizing Market by End Use Industry:

3.3.1: Transportation

3.3.2: Pipe and Tank

3.3.3: Construction

3.3.4: Electronics and Electrical

3.3.5: Wind Energy

3.3.6: Consumer Goods

3.3.7: Marine

3.3.8: Others

3.4: Global Fiber Sizing Market by Component Type:

3.4.1: Film Former

3.4.2: Coupling Agent

3.4.3: Additives and Modifiers

3.5: Global Fiber Sizing Market by Fiber Process:

3.5.1: Glass Fiber

3.5.2: Carbon Fiber

3.5.3: Others

3.6: Global Fiber Sizing Market by Film Former Type:

3.6.1: Phenoxy Film Former

3.6.2: Epoxy based Film Former

3.6.3: Polyamide based Film Former

3.6.4: PP based Film Former

3.6.5: Polyurethane based Film Former

3.6.6: Other Film Formers

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Fiber Sizing Market by Region

4.2: North American Composite Tube Market

4.2.1: North American Fiber Sizing Market by End Use Industry

4.2.2: North American Fiber Sizing Market by Component Type

4.3: European Composite Tube Market

4.4: APAC Composite Tube Market

4.5: ROW Composite Tube Market

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for Global Composite Tube Market by End Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Composite Tube Market by Component Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Composite Tube Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Composite Tube Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 Mergers and Acquisition in Global Composite Tube Market

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Hexiom

7.2: COIM

7.3: Michelma

7.4: Covestro

7.5: Polymer Chemistry Innovation Inc.

7.6: Aliancys

7.7: Evonik

