Global Filling Equipment Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $21.9 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.32%

DUBLIN, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Filling Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global filling equipment market size reached US$ 18.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 21.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.32% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Accutek Packaging Companies

Coesia S.p.A

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

JBT Corporation

KHS GmbH (Salzgitter AG)

Krones AG

Ronchi Mario S.p.A .

. Scholle IPN

Syntegon Technology GmbH

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Filling equipment is employed in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for processing and handling different food items. It also assists in measuring processed food products and enclosing them in bags, pouches, cartons, cans, jars, bottles, and other types of packaging. Presently, several types of filling equipment are available, from convenient manual fillers to high-speed production line machines.

Amongst these, manual fillers are used in small production facilities wherein electric supply or compressed air is not readily available for pumping the product. Moreover, semi-automatic filling equipment is utilized for performing repetitive tasks and offering high speed and accuracy than manual machines.



Consumer inclination towards ready-to-eat (RTE) food products, along with the increasing consumption of extruded and packaged snacks due to the thriving e-commerce sector, represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the emerging automation trend has increased the overall productivity and ergonomics of various industries, which is significantly catalyzing the demand for automatic filling equipment across the globe.

For instance, form-fill-seal (FFS) equipment is an automated computer-operated technology used for producing flexible to rigid packages. It also minimizes the risk of contamination during the manufacturing process. In confluence with this, the escalating demand for catheters, in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits, surgical gloves and intravenous (IV) infusion bottles to diagnose and treat coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients is influencing the market positively.

Apart from this, leading players are introducing multi-nozzle machines that increase throughput capacity by simultaneously filling multiple containers. The surging consumption of nutraceuticals, rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, increasing geriatric population, and the growing number of health-conscious individuals are some of the factors driving their demand worldwide.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global filling equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global filling equipment market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sales type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the process type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global filling equipment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Filling Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Sales Type

6.1 New Machinery

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Spare Parts

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Process Type

7.1 Manual

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Semi-Automatic

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Automatic

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Product Type

8.1 Solid

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Semi-Solid

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Liquid

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

9.1 Food and Beverages

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Pharmaceutical

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Personal Care

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Chemical

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/snwepk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets