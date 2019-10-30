Global Fluoropolymers Market in Healthcare, 2018 & 2019-2024 - Increased Penetration of Low Volume Fluoropolymers

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fluoropolymers in Healthcare" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report includes an analysis of the fluoropolymer in healthcare market based on type, application and regional markets. Revenue forecasts for 2018 through 2024 are provided at the global level for these segments.

Report Includes:

An overview of the top ten companies of fluoropolymers in healthcare sector and detailed description of their main business segments, products, financial performance and developments & strategies

Characterization and quantification of fluoropolymer in healthcare market based on type and region and identification of their potential applications

Analysis of the key drivers and constraints that shape the market and estimation of current and future market revenue for fluoropolymer in healthcare sector

Scope and Format:



By fluoropolymer type: PTFE and other fluoropolymers (such as PVDF, PFA, FEP, ETFE, ECTFE, PVF and PCTFE).

By application: Pharmaceutical packaging, medical devices, drug delivery, others (such as hospital gowns, drapes and divider curtains, and biological membranes).

By region: Asia-Pacific , North America , Europe and RoW.

Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



This report also identifies the top 10 companies in fluoropolymer in healthcare market and the key areas that are driving industry growth. This analysis also explores industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Overview

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope and Format

Methodology and Information Sources

Analysts' Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Technology Overview

Introduction

Fluoropolymers for Healthcare Applications

Benefits of Fluoropolymers in Healthcare Applications

Market Drivers

Consumer Preference for Fluoropolymers in Healthcare Packaging Applications

Asian-Pacific Demand for Medical-Grade Fluoropolymers

Growth of the Global Healthcare Industry

Fluoropolymer Recycling Initiative

Challenges

Chemical Hazards of TFE

Price Constraints as a Deterrent to Market Growth

Intense Competition from China's Low-Cost Products

Low-Cost Products Challenges in Raw Material Supply

Market Trends

Increased Penetration of Low Volume Fluoropolymers

Growing Consumer Knowledge

Increased R&D Expenditures

Chapter 4 Market Analysis

Market Analysis by Type

Market Estimates and Forecasts

Market Analysis by Application

Market Estimates and Forecasts

Market Analysis by Region

Market Estimates and Forecasts

Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Major Strategic Developments

Acquisitions

Expansions

New Product Launches

Price Increase

Chapter 6 Key Vendors of Fluoropolymers in the Healthcare Market

3M Dyneon

Dyneon Arkema Sa

Asahi Kasei Corp.

The Chemours Co.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Mexichem (Orbia Advance Corp.)

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Solvay Sa

Zeus Industrial Products Inc.

Chapter 7 Appendix: Acronyms



