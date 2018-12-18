Global Froth Flotation Chemicals Market 2019-2023: Growth in the Use of Mixed Collectors During Flotation is Likely to Drive Market Growth
The "Global Froth Flotation Chemicals Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The froth flotation chemicals market will register a CAGR of almost 4% by 2023
The growth in the use of mixed collectors during flotation is likely to drive market growth. The adoption of mixtures of anionic or non-ionic and anionic or cationic collectors are increased for enhancing the selectivity and recovery during the froth floatation process.
Market Overview
Froth flotation chemicals have wide applicability in the mining industry, mainly according to the nature of the mine explored in a particular area. The high cost of froth flotation chemicals is one of the major factors hindering their wide adoption among various industries.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including ArrMaz and BASF, the competitive environment is quite intense.
Factors such as the increased demand for froth flotation in mining industry and the growth in the use of mixed collectors during flotation, will provide considerable growth opportunities to froth flotation chemicals manufactures. ArrMaz, BASF, Clariant, and DowDuPont are some of the major companies covered in this report.
With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the markets competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Summary:
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growth in the use of mixed collectors during floatation. One of the major drivers for this market is the increased demand for froth flotation in mining industry. Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high cost of froth floatation.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY REAGENT
- Comparison by reagent
- Collectors
- Frothers
- Modifiers
- Flocculants
- Market opportunity by reagent
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growth in use of mixed collectors during floatation
- Increase in adoption of polymeric flocculants
- Rise in popularity of selective flotation
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ArrMaz
- BASF
- Clariant
- DowDuPont
- Solvay
