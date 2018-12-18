Global Froth Flotation Chemicals Market 2019-2023: Growth in the Use of Mixed Collectors During Flotation is Likely to Drive Market Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Froth Flotation Chemicals Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The froth flotation chemicals market will register a CAGR of almost 4% by 2023

The growth in the use of mixed collectors during flotation is likely to drive market growth. The adoption of mixtures of anionic or non-ionic and anionic or cationic collectors are increased for enhancing the selectivity and recovery during the froth floatation process.

Froth flotation chemicals have wide applicability in the mining industry, mainly according to the nature of the mine explored in a particular area. The high cost of froth flotation chemicals is one of the major factors hindering their wide adoption among various industries.



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including ArrMaz and BASF, the competitive environment is quite intense.



Factors such as the increased demand for froth flotation in mining industry and the growth in the use of mixed collectors during flotation, will provide considerable growth opportunities to froth flotation chemicals manufactures. ArrMaz, BASF, Clariant, and DowDuPont are some of the major companies covered in this report.



With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the markets competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growth in the use of mixed collectors during floatation. One of the major drivers for this market is the increased demand for froth flotation in mining industry. Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high cost of froth floatation.



