Global Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) Markets, 2013-2018 & 2018-2026

This Market Spotlight report covers the gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, key upcoming and regulatory events, patent information, a 10-year disease incidence forecast, and drug-specific revenue forecasts
Key Takeaways
- The report estimates that in 2017, there were 97,900 incident cases of gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) worldwide, and expects that number to increase to 107,200 incident cases by 2026.
- Incidence rates (per 100,000) are highest in Asia and lowest in Northern America. The approved drugs in the GIST space target platelet-derived growth factor receptor, BCR-ABL fusion protein, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor, KIT/c-KIT, Raf kinase, and FMS-like tyrosine kinase 3. These therapies are administered via the oral route.
- The majority of the industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for GIST are in Phase II. Therapies in mid-to-late-stage development for GIST focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of pipeline drugs in mid-to late-stage development are administered orally, with two drugs also being tested in intravenous formulations.
- High-impact upcoming events in the GIST space comprise topline Phase III trial results for DCC-2618 and topline Phase I/II trial results for ilixadencel.
- The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I solid tumor asset is 5.7%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 39.4%. Drugs, on average, take 9.5 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.2 years in the overall oncology space.
- There has been only one licensing agreement involving GIST drugs during 2013-18. The exclusive collaboration and licensing agreement for $386m signed in June 2018 between Blueprint and CStone to develop and commercialize avapritinib, BLU-554, and BLU-667 in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, either as monotherapies or combination therapies, was the only deal during the period.
- The clinical trials distribution across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for GIST have been in the early and midphases of development, with 83% of trials in Phase I-II and only 17% in Phase III-IV.
- The US has a substantial lead in the number of GIST clinical trials globally. France leads the major EU markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia.
- Clinical trial activity in the GIST space is dominated by completed trials. Novartis has the highest number of completed clinical trials for GIST, with 63 trials. Novartis also leads industry sponsors with by far the highest number of overall clinical trials for GIST.
Key Topics Covered:
OVERVIEW
KEY TAKEAWAYS
DISEASE BACKGROUND
TREATMENT
Surgery
Targeted therapy
Other treatments
EPIDEMIOLOGY
MARKETED DRUGS
Approvals by country
PIPELINE DRUGS
RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION
Avapritinib for GIST (November 15, 2018)
Iclusig for GIST (January 9, 2017)
KEY UPCOMING EVENTS
KEY REGULATORY EVENTS
Blueprint Lays Out Path To Early Approval In Small GIST Population
PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS
LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS
CStone Gains Rights To Blueprint's Cancer Candidates
PARENT PATENTS
REVENUE OPPORTUNITY
CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE
Sponsors by status
Sponsors by phase
BIBLIOGRAPHY
Prescription information
APPENDIX
