Global Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) Markets, 2013-2018 & 2018-2026

DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Market Spotlight report covers the gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, key upcoming and regulatory events, patent information, a 10-year disease incidence forecast, and drug-specific revenue forecasts

Key Takeaways

The report estimates that in 2017, there were 97,900 incident cases of gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) worldwide, and expects that number to increase to 107,200 incident cases by 2026.

Incidence rates (per 100,000) are highest in Asia and lowest in Northern America. The approved drugs in the GIST space target platelet-derived growth factor receptor, BCR-ABL fusion protein, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor, KIT/c-KIT, Raf kinase, and FMS-like tyrosine kinase 3. These therapies are administered via the oral route.

and lowest in Northern America. The approved drugs in the GIST space target platelet-derived growth factor receptor, BCR-ABL fusion protein, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor, KIT/c-KIT, Raf kinase, and FMS-like tyrosine kinase 3. These therapies are administered via the oral route. The majority of the industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for GIST are in Phase II. Therapies in mid-to-late-stage development for GIST focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of pipeline drugs in mid-to late-stage development are administered orally, with two drugs also being tested in intravenous formulations.

High-impact upcoming events in the GIST space comprise topline Phase III trial results for DCC-2618 and topline Phase I/II trial results for ilixadencel.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I solid tumor asset is 5.7%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 39.4%. Drugs, on average, take 9.5 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.2 years in the overall oncology space.

There has been only one licensing agreement involving GIST drugs during 2013-18. The exclusive collaboration and licensing agreement for $386m signed in June 2018 between Blueprint and CStone to develop and commercialize avapritinib, BLU-554, and BLU-667 in mainland China , Hong Kong , Macau , and Taiwan , either as monotherapies or combination therapies, was the only deal during the period.

signed in between Blueprint and CStone to develop and commercialize avapritinib, BLU-554, and BLU-667 in mainland , , , and , either as monotherapies or combination therapies, was the only deal during the period. The clinical trials distribution across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for GIST have been in the early and midphases of development, with 83% of trials in Phase I-II and only 17% in Phase III-IV.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of GIST clinical trials globally. France leads the major EU markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia .

leads the major EU markets, while has the top spot in . Clinical trial activity in the GIST space is dominated by completed trials. Novartis has the highest number of completed clinical trials for GIST, with 63 trials. Novartis also leads industry sponsors with by far the highest number of overall clinical trials for GIST.

Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW



KEY TAKEAWAYS



DISEASE BACKGROUND



TREATMENT

Surgery

Targeted therapy

Other treatments



EPIDEMIOLOGY



MARKETED DRUGS

Approvals by country



PIPELINE DRUGS



RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

Avapritinib for GIST (November 15, 2018)

Iclusig for GIST (January 9, 2017)



KEY UPCOMING EVENTS



KEY REGULATORY EVENTS

Blueprint Lays Out Path To Early Approval In Small GIST Population



PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS

CStone Gains Rights To Blueprint's Cancer Candidates



PARENT PATENTS



REVENUE OPPORTUNITY



CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase



BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription information



APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qd6x8x





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

