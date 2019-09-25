Global Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecasts, 2017-2018 & 2019-2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast to 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG)-Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2028' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of gMG in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan.



The report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted market size of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG)-Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm



The's Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) market report gives a thorough understanding of the Myasthenia Gravis by including details, such as disease definition, classification, symptoms, etiology, pathophysiology, and diagnostic trends. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Myasthenia Gravis in the US, Europe, and Japan.



Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) Epidemiology



The Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) epidemiology division provide insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology scenario of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) in the 7MM. The epidemiology is segmented by total diagnosed prevalent cases, auto-antibodies specific cases [Anti-AchR Ab (+ve), Anti-MuSK Ab (+ve), Double seronegative] covering the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK) and Japan from 2017-2028.



According to the author, total diagnosed prevalent population of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) in seven major markets was found to be 58,828 in 2017. The estimates suggest a higher diagnosed prevalence of gMG in the United States with 32,188 cases in 2017. Among EU5, Spain had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of Gmg, whereas France had the lowest cases.



Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) Drug Chapters



This segment of the Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



At present, the therapeutic market size of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) is mainly accounted by symptomatic treatments comprising acetylcholinesterase Inhibitors (Mestinon), short-term immunosuppressants (corticosteroids), long-term immunosuppressants (azathioprine, cyclosporine, cyclophosphamide, methotrexate, mycophenolate mofetil, rituximab, tacrolimus), rapid-acting short-term immunomodulators (intravenous immunoglobulin, plasma exchange), and procedures (thymectomy).



Recently, Soliris (Eculizumab) (Alexion Pharmaceuticals) got approval for MG treatment in 2017. This monoclonal antibody (MAB) is used for preventing acetylcholine receptor antibodies from affecting muscle cells and is helpful for patients resistant to the other available therapies, it has significantly impacted the market size of Myasthenia Gravis after its launch.



Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) Market Outlook



The Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand of better technology.



The market of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis in 7MM was found to be USD 2,602 million in 2017. The United States accounts for the largest market size of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis, in comparison to EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and Japan.



This market is further expected to grow during the forecasted period of 2019-2028 owing to the launch of upcoming therapies. Detailed chapter for upcoming therapies, like Rozanolixizumab (UCB Pharma); CFZ533 (Novartis); Efgartigimod (Argenx); Zilucoplan (Ra Pharmaceuticals); Firdapse (Catalyst Pharmaceuticals); Hizentra (CSL Behring); Ravulizumab (Alexion Pharmaceuticals); IMVT-1401 (Immunovant); M281 (Momenta Pharmaceuticals); CV-MGO1(CuraVac), and others have also been covered in the report, are expected to enter the MG market by 2028. The market is further divided based on the available and upcoming drugs in to first and second-line of therapies.



Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017 to 2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of gMG in 2017

2.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of gMG in 2028



3. Disease Overview: Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Types of Myasthenia Gravis

3.2.1. Ocular Myasthenia Gravis

3.2.2. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

3.3. MGFA Classification of Myasthenia Gravis

3.4. Etiology

3.5. Risk Factors

3.6. Signs and Symptoms

3.7. Comorbid conditions in MG

3.8. Genetic Basis of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

3.9. Pathophysiology of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

3.9.1. Autoantibodies

3.9.2. Complement cascade

3.10. Biomarkers in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

3.11. Diagnosis

3.11.1. Differential Diagnosis

3.11.2. Japanese diagnostic criteria for Myasthenia Gravis



4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Population and Forecast Parameters

4.3. 7MM Total Diagnosed Prevalent Patient Population of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

4.4. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Myasthenia Gravis



5. Current Treatment Practices

5.1. International Consensus Guidance for Management of Myasthenia Gravis

5.2. Italian recommendations for the diagnosis and treatment of myasthenia gravis

5.3. German Neurological Society Guidelines for myasthenia gravis

5.4. Japanese Clinical Guidelines for Myasthenia Gravis



6. Unmet Needs



7. Marketed drugs

7.1. Key cross competition- Marketed drugs

7.2. Soliris: Alexion Pharmaceuticals

7.2.1. Drug Description

7.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

7.2.3. Advantages & Disadvantages

7.2.4. Clinical Development

7.2.5. Safety and Efficacy

7.2.6. Product Profile

7.3. Mestinon: Valeant Pharmaceuticals

7.4. Prograf: Astellas Pharma

7.5. Venoglobulin IH: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma



8. Emerging Therapies

8.1. Key cross competition- Emerging Therapies

8.2. Firdapse: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

8.2.1. Product Description

8.2.2. Other Development Activities

8.2.3. Clinical Development

8.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

8.2.5. Product Profile

8.3. Hizentra: CSL Behring

8.4. Rozanolixizumab: UCB Pharma

8.5. Efgartigimod : Argenx

8.6. Zilucoplan: Ra Pharmaceuticals

8.7. Ravulizumab: Alexion Pharmaceuticals

8.8. IMVT-1401: Immunovant

8.9. M281: Momenta Pharmaceuticals

8.10. CV-MG01: CuraVac

8.11. IGIV-C: Grifols Therapeutics

8.12. CFZ533: Novartis



9. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis: 7 Major Market Analysis

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Market Size of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis in 7MM

9.3. Market Outlook by Country



10. Market Drivers



11. Market Barriers



12. Appendix



13. Report Methodology



14. Capabilities



Companies Mentioned

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Astellas Pharma

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

CSL Behring

UCB Pharma

Argenx

Ra Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Immunovant

Momenta Pharmaceuticals

CuraVac

Grifols Therapeutics

Novartis

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r3tvv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

