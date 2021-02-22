Global Geopolymer Markets, 2021-2026: Technological Developments and Innovations in Construction are Contributing to Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geopolymer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global geopolymer market reached a value of US$ 4.56 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global geopolymer market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years



Geopolymers are inorganic ceramic materials characterized by networks of mineral molecules linked with covalent bonds. They can be classified into two groups, namely, pure inorganic and hybrid (organic-inorganic) geopolymers. Although geopolymers like obsidian occur naturally, they can also be synthesized chemically.



Geopolymers have an amorphous microstructure at room temperature owing to which they have high heat resistance and can be used for thermal insulation. Commercially produced geopolymers are currently used in fire and heat resistant coatings and adhesives, medicinal applications, high-temperature ceramics, and toxic and radioactive waste encapsulation.

Global Geopolymer Market Drivers





Geopolymers offer advantages such as high strength, ultra-porosity, low drying shrinkage, low creep and acid resistance. On account of these properties, they are used to substitute Portland cement as a binder in concrete. They are also utilized for repairing bridges, tunnels, roads, and in the rehabilitation of pipes and structures in the civil infrastructure, oil and gas, and chemical industries.

Moreover, geopolymers are cheaper than Portland cement, and their production emits lesser carbon dioxide. With rising environmental regulations and emission strain on the cement industry, the demand for geopolymers is increasing. Furthermore, factors such as technological developments and innovations in the construction sector are also contributing to the growth of the global geopolymer market.

Market Summary:

Based on the application, the market has been segmented into cement and concrete, furnace and reactor insulators, composites, and decorative artifacts. The cement and concrete segment currently accounts for the largest share.

On the basis of end-use industries, the market has been segmented into building construction, infrastructure, industrial, art and decoration, and others.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is the biggest market, accounting for the majority of the global share.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Imerys Group / Ags Argil's & Mineraux, Milliken & Company Inc., PCI Augsburg GMBH, DowDuPont, Rocla, Wagners, Universal Enterprise, Schlumberger Ltd, Murray & Roberts Cementation Co. Ltd, Banah UK Ltd, Zeobond Pty Ltd, Uretek, BASF, Corning Inc., Nu-Core and Pyromeral Systems.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global geopolymer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global geopolymer industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global geopolymer market?

What is the breakup of the global geopolymer market on the basis of application?

What is the breakup of the global geopolymer market on the basis of end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global geopolymer market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global geopolymer market?

What is the structure of the global geopolymer market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global geopolymer market?

How are geopolymers manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Geopolymer Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Application

6.1 Cement and Concrete

6.2 Furnace and Reactor Insulators

6.3 Composites

6.4 Decorative Artifacts



7 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

7.1 Building Construction

7.2 Infrastructure

7.3 Industrial

7.4 Art and Decoration

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Asia Pacific

8.2 Europe

8.3 North America

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 Global Geopolymer Industry: SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Global Geopolymer Industry: Value Chain Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Research and Development

10.3 Raw Material Procurement

10.4 Manufacturing

10.5 Marketing

10.6 Distribution

10.7 End-Use



11 Global Geopolymer Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Global Geopolymer Industry: Price Analysis

12.1 Price Indicators

12.2 Price Structure

12.3 Margin Analysis



13 Geopolymer Manufacturing Process

13.1 Product Overview

13.2 Raw Material Requirements

13.3 Manufacturing Process

13.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

Imerys Group / Ags Argil's & Mineraux

Milliken & Company Inc.

PCI Augsburg GMBH

DowDuPont

Rocla

Wagners

Universal Enterprise

Schlumberger Ltd

Murray & Roberts Cementation Co. Ltd

Banah UK Ltd

Zeobond Pty Ltd

Uretek

BASF

Corning Inc.

Nu-Core and Pyromeral Systems

