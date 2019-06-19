Global Healthcare IT Market Report 2019

DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare IT: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Healthcare IT in US$ Million by the following Segments:

Third Party Payors

Healthcare Providers (Clinical Functions, & Non-Clinical Functions).

The report profiles 147 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Agfa Healthcare NV ( Belgium )

) Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. ( USA )

) athenahealth, Inc. ( USA )

) Carestream Health, Inc. ( USA )

) Cerner Corporation ( USA )

) Change Healthcare ( USA )

) CPSI ( USA )

) DXC Technology ( USA )

) eClinicalWorks ( USA )

) Epic Systems Corporation ( USA )

) GE Healthcare ( USA )

) HealthCare Management Systems ( USA )

) McKesson Corporation ( USA )

) Medidata Solutions ( USA )

) Omnicell, Inc. ( USA )

) OmniComm Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Philips Healthcare ( The Netherlands )

) Vizient Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

IT and Healthcare Industry

Progression of IT in Healthcare

Technology Developments Assure Enterprise-Wide Healthcare IT Progression

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Emerge as Top IT Initiatives

Data Analytics Plays a Vital Role in Digitization of Healthcare

Current and Future Analysis

Increasing Complexity of Healthcare Operations to Spur Demand for IT Systems

Impact of Economic Uncertainties on Healthcare IT Market

Healthcare Budget Cuts: A Review

Government Initiatives Encourage Market Growth

Developing Markets Promise Lucrative Potential



3. MARKET DYNAMICS

Aging Population Drives Demand for Healthcare IT

Growing Preference for Paperless Environment Propels Growth

Healthcare IT Emerges as a Key Beneficiary of Big Data Phenomenon

Cloud - An Emerging Paradigm for Healthcare IT

Storing Patient Health Information on Cloud

Proliferation of Smart Devices Bodes Well for Mobile Healthcare Market

Relentless Craze for Smartphones Augurs Well for the Market

Increasing Role of Social Media in Healthcare Delivery

Hospitals Intensify Adoption of IT Systems

Demand for Affordable yet Quality Healthcare Fuels Growth

Remote Patient Monitoring and Telehealth Services Gain Popularity

Hospital Information Systems - A Key Source of Information

Bright Prospects Await PACS

EHRs: A Leading Growth Segment

Cardiology IT Systems Gain Popularity

CPOE Implementation Continues to Rise

Technological Developments: Spearheading Growth

Healthcare Analytics Continue to Gain Prominence

Efficient Desktop Management - Need of the Hour

Outsourcing - A Relatively New Phenomenon

Key Issues Facing Healthcare IT Market

Data Security: A Cause of Concern

Complexities in Building IT Infrastructures

Inconsistent Regulatory Environment

Lack of Adequate Funding

Lack of Interoperability between Technologies



4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS IN HEALTHCARE - A COMPLEMENTARY REVIEW

New Technological Innovations to Shape the Quality of Healthcare Delivery

Establishment of Open and Collaborative Innovation Ecosystems Drive Innovations in Healthcare

Advent of Innovative Technologies Fuel Growth in Digital Healthcare Market

Emerging Trends and Challenges for Digital Health Care Market

Notable Healthcare Innovations Set to Transform Patient Care

Teletherapy

Artificial Pancreas

Smart Inhalers

Blood Flow Restriction

Precision Medicine for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Precision Medicine for Cancer



5. HEALTHCARE IT - AN OVERVIEW

Healthcare IT - An Introduction

Types of Healthcare IT Deployments - An Overview

Third Party Payors IT

Claims Management System

Healthcare Provider IT

Healthcare Provider IT - Clinical Functions

Electronic Health Record (EHR)

Computerized Provider Order Entry (CPOE) System

Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS)

Cardiology Information Systems

Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS)

Types of PACS Solutions

Prerequisites for Implementing PACS

Radiology Information Systems

Laboratory Information Systems

Healthcare Provider IT - Non-Clinical Functions

Financial Systems

Patient Billing

Cost Accounting

General Ledger

Accounts Payable

Benefits Administration

Electronic Claims

Payroll

Pharmacy Management Information Systems

Other Financial Systems



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

HIS Market - Big Players Rule the Market

Global HIS Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Leading Players in the Global Electronic Medical Record (EMR) Market (2012): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Installations for Meditech, Cerner, McKesson, Epic Systems, Siemens Healthcare, and Others

Venture Capital Investments Continue to Rise

Consolidation Activity in Healthcare IT Market



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



6.2 Product Introductions/Launches

eClinicalWorks to Launch Cloud-Based Platform for Acute Care EHR

CPSI Unveils the Business Intelligence Dashboard



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Canon Medical Systems Europe Acquires DelftHold B.V

Agfa HealthCare Acquires Inovelan

Veritas Capital to Acquire a GE Healthcare Unit

CPSI Partners with Alliance Health Partners

Royal Philips Acquires VitalHealth

Welltok Acquires Tea Leaves Health

Allscripts Acquires McKesson's Enterprise Information Solutions Business

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems Acquires Eagle Dream Health

Medfusion Acquires NexSched

Omnicell Acquires InPharmics

HMS Holdings Acquires Eliza Corporation

athenahealth to Acquire Praxify Technologies

CSC and HPE Enterprise Services Division Merge to Form DXC Technology

McKesson and Change Healthcare Establishes New Healthcare Information Technology Company

CPSI Partners with Caravan Health and Establishes CPSI Rural ACOs



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 147 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 158)

The United States (122)

(122) Canada (3)

(3) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (30)

(30) France (3)

(3)

Germany (3)

(3)

The United Kingdom (5)

(5)

Rest of Europe (6)

(6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (13)

(Excluding Japan) (13) Middle East (1)

