Global Healthcare Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market Report 2021-2028 - Rising Focus on Hygiene in Healthcare Facilities to Reduce Healthcare-associated Infections (HAIs)

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Full Face Mask, Half Mask), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Central & South America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare powered air purifying respirator market size is expected to reach USD 381.7 million by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2019 to 2028

The rising focus on hygiene in healthcare facilities to reduce Healthcare-associated Infections (HAIs) is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.



HAIs can occur in patients while receiving healthcare treatments for any medical condition in healthcare facilities. These infections can be associated with surgeries and/or medical devices used during medical or surgical procedures. To avoid these infections, the use of healthcare Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) by doctors and healthcare workers has registered a rapid increase.



PAPRs are required to reduce the risk of exposure to secretions, bodily fluids, and excretions, during the healthcare professionals engaged in taking care of the patients. The demand for PAPR in the healthcare industry is expected to grow to protect healthcare professionals and patients from infections.



Companies are investing in research and development centers to develop and introduce new products in the market. For instance, in February 2019, Bullard opened a new research and development facility in Lexington, Kentucky, U.S. This center will focus on the development of next-generation products for the company's customers.



Healthcare Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market Report Highlights

The half mask segment dominated the market and accounted for 55.4% of the global revenue share in 2020 owing to its enhanced protection in comparison to N95 masks as it comprises P100 high-efficiency filters or High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters

The demand for healthcare PAPR is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.9% in Europe from 2019 to 2028 on account of the rising number of qualified nurses & midwives, associate nurses, and other healthcare professionals

North America accounted for 39.9% of the global revenue in 2020, attributed to the increasing emphasis on hygiene and safety standards in the healthcare sector across the region

The demand for healthcare PAPR in Australia is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.9% from 2019 to 2028 on account of increasing cases of chronic diseases, aging population, and changing consumer expectations for advanced medical facilities

Bullard launched SALUS-HC Powered Air-Purifying Respirator (PAPR) for healthcare workers which have a shoulder-mounted design, and are ergonomic with sound dampening motor technology

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Technology Framework

3.6. Healthcare Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Market - Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.3. Industry Challenges

3.7. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Healthcare Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Market

3.7.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7.2. PESTLE Analysis



Chapter 4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Healthcare Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Healthcare Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Full face Mask

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3. Half Mask

5.4. Helmets, hoods, & visors



Chapter 6. Healthcare Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Healthcare Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Market: Regional movement analysis, 2020 & 2028



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Its Impact on the Market

7.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.4. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

7.5. Public Companies

7.6. Private Companies



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. Company overview

8.2. Financial performance

8.3. Product benchmarking

8.4. Strategic initiatives

3M

Honeywell International Inc.

MSA

Bullard

Maxair Systems

RPB Safety

OPTREL AG

ILC Dover LP

ALLEGRO INDUSTRIES

Gentex Corporation

