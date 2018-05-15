Global Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Market Spotlight 2018-2028 - Key Pipeline and Marketed Drugs, Clinical Trials, Upcoming and Regulatory Events and Patent Information

This Market Spotlight report covers the Hereditary Angioedema market, comprising key pipeline and marketed drugs, clinical trials, upcoming and regulatory events, patent information, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.

Key Takeaways

The author estimates that in 2016, there were approximately 396,400 prevalent cases of hereditary angioedema worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 434,200 prevalent cases by 2025.

The author estimates that in 2016 the number of prevalent cases ranged from 49,600-743,300. The approved drugs in the hereditary angioedema space target complement proteins, androgen receptors, follicle-stimulating hormones, gonadotropin-releasing hormones, progesterone receptors, bradykinin B2 receptors, and the kinin-kallikrein system. These are commonly administered via the intravenous or subcutaneous routes, with one product being available in oral formulation.

Therapies in mid-to-late-stage development for hereditary angioedema focus on targets such as the kinin-kallikrein system and complement proteins. These drugs are administered via the subcutaneous and oral routes.

High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the hereditary angioedema space include topline Phase III trial results for BCX7353. Licensing and asset acquisition activity involving hereditary angioedema drugs has been weak during 2013-18, with only six deals over this time period. The $752m option agreement between KalVista and Merck Sharp & Dohme, for KVD 001 and KVD 900, was the largest deal during 2013-18.

Cinryze's sales ranked highest among drugs available for hereditary angioedema during 2012-16. The clinical trials distribution across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for hereditary angioedema have been in late phases of development, with 52.6% of trials in Phase III-IV, and 47.4% in Phase I-II.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of hereditary angioedema clinical trials globally. The UK leads the major EU markets, while Israel has the top spot in Asia .

has the top spot in . Clinical trial activity in the hereditary angioedema space is dominated by completed trials. Shire has the highest number of completed trials for hereditary angioedema.

Shire leads industry sponsors with the highest number of clinical trials for hereditary angioedema.

Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW



KEY TAKEAWAYS



DISEASE BACKGROUND

Subtypes



TREATMENT

C1-INH concentrates

Plasma-derived C1-INH (pdC1-INH)

Recombinant C1-INH (rhC1-INH)

Kallikrein inhibitor

Bradykinin receptor antagonist



EPIDEMIOLOGY



MARKETED DRUGS

Approvals by country



PIPELINE DRUGS



KEY UPCOMING EVENTS



LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS

Pharming Regains Rights To Ruconest, Seizing More Control Over Its Destiny



PARENT PATENTS



REVENUE OPPORTUNITY



CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase

Shire Sees Another Way To Compete With CSL Behring In HAE With New Version Of Cinryze

Shire CEO Says SHP643 Results Vindicate Dyax Buy, M&A Strategy

CSL Behring Nears Market With Easier-To-Administer HAE Prophylactic



BIBLIOGRAPHY



