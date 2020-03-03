Global Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market Insights, 2015-2030

DUBLIN, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hot-melt-based adhesives market was worth $12.3 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% and reach $17.03 billion by 2023. The hot-melt-based adhesives market in Asia-Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2019-2023.



With growing awareness to preserve environment, customers/consumers are fetching for eco-friendly products. Features like affordability, non-release of VOC into the environment, longer shelf life, reusability without degradation, and fast-drying ability are making hot melt adhesives as environmentally friendly adhesives when compared to other adhesives. For example, companies such as Bostik, is providing hot-melt polyurethane adhesive for textile industry by using a solvent less technology that reduces the usage of hazardous solvent like methylene chloride. There is a visible success of hot-melt polyurethane adhesive in underwear, sportswear and medical garment manufacturers in Asia. The increasing demand for hot-melt polyurethane adhesive will drive the hot melt adhesives market.



Many products produced by adhesives companies are potentially hazardous during the manufacturing stages. This is mainly because the manufacturing processes involve high temperatures and high-pressure reactions which can be dangerous unless controlled carefully. In addition, some of these manufactured dyes has adverse impact on both living organisms and the environment. Due to this, regulations in the adhesives industry - in assessing and managing the risks involved in the manufacturing, transporting and disposing of chemicals - increased in the historic period. Adhesives have to be compliant with complex regulations that govern labelling, handling, manufacturing, and shipping and storage of the product. Additional compliance costs for these changing regulations, as different countries and geographies have different regulations, was a major restraint for hot melt based adhesives companies.



Many hot melt based adhesive companies are adopting IoT (Internet of Things) technologies to connect equipment and smart devices to garner real time insights and locate gaps in the manufacturing process. The data obtained is processed, analyzed and interpreted by plant managers and senior level management to improve quality and achieve optimum production levels. For example, smart systems give information on the working condition and performance of chemical reactors with embedded software and analytics tools to notify plant operators and managers on possible machine breakdowns. For instance, some of the major companies adopting IoT include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company and H.B. Fuller.



Major players in the market are Jowat, Sika, Tex Year Industries, DowDuPont, Costchem, American Chemical, Bostik, Huntsman Corp, Beardow & Adams, and Hexcel Corporation.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market Characteristics



3. Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Styrenic-butadiene Copolymers

Polyolefins

Polyamide

Other Resin Types

4.2. Global Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Packaging Solutions

Nonwoven Hygiene Products

Furniture & Woodwork

Bookbinding

Others

5. Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



Jowat SE

Sika AG

Tex Year Industries Inc.

DowDuPont

Costchem S.R.L.

American Chemical Inc.

Bostik, Inc.

Huntsman Corp.

Beardow & Adams Ltd.

Hexcel Corporation

Worthen Industries

Sealock Ltd.

Adhesive Direct UK

Buhnen GmbH & Co. KG

Daubert Chemical Company

Evans Adhesive Corporation Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Helmitin Adhesives

Sanyhot Adhesivos S.A.

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Dymax

Mapei S.p.A.

Paramelt B.V.

