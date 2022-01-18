Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Market Report 2021-2026: Increased Use of the High-priced Pirfenidone (Esbriet) and Nintedanib (Ofev) Brands in Favour of Off-label Pharmacological Therapies

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Market - Analysis By Drug Type, End User, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Pipeline and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market is projected to display robust growth valued at USD 3271.3 Million in the year 2020 with North America leading the regional market share.

The primary driver of growth in the IPF market in recent years has been an increased use of the high-priced Pirfenidone (Esbriet) and Nintedanib (Ofev) brands in favour of off-label pharmacological therapies and non-pharmacological treatments. Prior to the approval of these drugs, cheap corticosteroids and immunosuppressant's were used to treat IPF despite negative recommendations in evidence-based guidelines for general treatment.

The major factors that drive the growth of the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market include rise in prevalence of fibrotic disease and increase in geriatric population. In addition, surge in demand for cost-effective drugs and introduction of advanced treatment options propel the market growth.

Furthermore, changing lifestyle patterns and increasing consumption of nicotine products is providing a thrust to the market growth. Moreover, smoking tobacco and cigarettes is considered the most common causes for the development of IPF. In line with this, increasing health consciousness among the masses regarding the effective management strategies of IPF is also favoring the growth of the market.

Additionally, the advent of novel medicines and advancements in the IPF diagnostic and treatment methods, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. This, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities and improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, represents some of the other factors anticipated to drive the market.

Moreover, to pharmacological treatments, various non-pharmacological treatments are also used for IPF patients. The most used non-pharmacological treatments are lung transplantations, mechanical ventilation, oxygen therapy, and pulmonary rehabilitation. In general, the treatment approach in IPF is largely dependent on a patient's symptoms, the stage of the disease, and a patient's overall health.

The companies analysed in the report include AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffman-La Roche, Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck KGaA, Gilead Sciences, Liminal Biosciences, Cipla, Galapagos NV, FibroGen, Medicinova Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market



5. Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Segmentation - By Drug Type, By End User

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market: By Drug Type

5.1.1 Nintedanib - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.2 Pirfenidone - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.3 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market: By Treatment

5.2.1 Hospitals and Clinics - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.2 Academics and Research Organization - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.3 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market : By Region



7. North America Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



7.1 North America Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

7.2 North America Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market - Prominent Companies

7.3 Market Segmentation By Drug Type (Nintedanib, Pirfenidone and Others)

7.4 Market Segmentation By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Academics and Research Organization and Others)

7.5 North America Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market: Country Analysis

7.6 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market - By Country, By Value, 2026

7.7 Competitive Scenario of North America Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market: By Country

7.8 United States Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

7.9 United States Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Segmentation - By Drug Type, By End User (2016-2026)

7.10 Canada Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

7.11 Canada Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Segmentation - By Drug Type, By End User (2016-2026)



8. Europe Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



9. Asia Pacific Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market : An Analysis (2016-2026)



10. Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends



11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market - By Drug Type, 2026

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market - By End User, 2026

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market - By Region, 2026



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Product Pipeline of Leading Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies

12.2 Market Share Analysis



13. Company Analysis

13.1 AbbVie Inc.

13.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb

13.3 F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

13.4 Boehringer Ingelheim

13.5 Merck KGaA

13.6 Gilead Sciences

13.7 Liminal Biosciences

13.8 Cipla

13.9 Galapagos NV

13.10 FibroGen

13.11 Medicinova Inc.

