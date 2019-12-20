Global In-Mold Labels Markets, 2019-2024 - Increasing Inclination Towards Attractive Packaging Drives the Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Mold Labels Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in-mold labels market was worth US$ 2.9 Billion in 2018. The market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 3.7 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.



In-mold labels find wide application in various industries as they are permanent, and offer extensive design and customization flexibility, resistance to humidity and temperature changes and overall product cost reduction.



The increasing inclination toward attractive packaging is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Aesthetically appealing no-label look and multi-colored prints on consumer products act as a lucrative marketing opportunity and an efficient branding tool. This also creates a positive outlook for the market owing to which manufacturers are now more inclined toward incorporating in-mold labels in product packaging. Furthermore, these labels allow the display of more information on the product which creates a positive brand image for a business.



Additionally, the high demand for cost-effective and high-quality labels from the pharmaceutical, chemical, and food and beverage industries is also contributing to the market growth. Also, the increasing adoption of digitalization in the label printing process has enabled faster product turnaround rates, shorter print runs and greater flexibility in label design.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global in-mold labels market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global in-mold labels industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the printing technologies?

What is the breakup of the market based on the printing Inks?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global in-mold labels industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global in-mold labels industry?

What is the structure of the global in-mold labels industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global in-mold labels industry?

What are the profit margins in the global in-mold labels industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global In-Mold Labels Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Material

5.4 Market Breakup by Technology

5.5 Market Breakup by Printing Technology

5.6 Market Breakup by Printing Inks

5.7 Market Breakup by End-use

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Material

6.1 Polypropylene

6.2 Polyethylene

6.3 Polyvinyl Chloride

6.4 ABS Resins

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Extrusion Blow-Molding Process

7.2 Injection Molding Process

7.3 Thermoforming



8 Market Breakup by Printing Technology

8.1 Flexographic Printing

8.2 Offset Printing

8.3 Gravure Printing

8.4 Digital Printing

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Printing Inks

9.1 UV Curable Inks

9.2 Thermal Cured Inks

9.3 Water-Soluble Inks

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by End-use

10.1 Personal Care

10.2 Consumer Durables

10.3 Food & Beverage

10.4 Automotive

10.5 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 Europe

11.2 North America

11.3 Asia-Pacific

11.4 Middle East & Africa

11.5 Latin America



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 CCL Industries Inc.

16.3.2 Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

16.3.3 Huhtamaki Group

16.3.4 Coveris Holdings S.A.

16.3.5 Cenveo Inc.

16.3.6 Fuji Seal International Inc.

16.3.7 Multicolor Corporation

16.3.8 EVCO Plastics

16.3.9 Innovia Films Ltd.

16.3.10 Inland Label & Marketing Services LLC



